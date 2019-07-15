Log in
Walker Greenbank : Director Share Purchase

07/15/2019 | 09:50am EDT

RNS Number : 5252F

Walker Greenbank PLC

15 July 2019

For immediate release

WALKER GREENBANK PLC

("Walker Greenbank" or the "Company")

Director Share Purchase

Walker Greenbank PLC (AIM: WGB), the luxury interior furnishings group, announces that the Company was notified on 15 July 2019 that, on the same day, Dianne Thompson, the Company's Chairman, purchased 15,000 ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 86p per Ordinary Share.

Following this purchase Dianne holds 15,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company, representing 0.02% of the Company's total issued share capital.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Dianne Thompson

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chairman

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer

or auction monitor

a)

Name

Walker Greenbank PLC

b)

LEI

213800A8K2WOUZJIQL93

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of

Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each

instrument

GB0003061511

Identification code

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

86p

15,000

d)

Aggregated information

Not applicable - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

15 July 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM market

For further information:

Walker Greenbank PLC

+44 (0)

1895 221068

Lisa Montague, Chief Executive Officer

Mike Gant, Chief Financial Officer

Caroline Geary, Company Secretary

Investec Bank plc (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

+44 (0)

20 7597 5970

David Anderson / Alex Wright - Corporate Finance

Henry Reast / Richard Short - Corporate Broking

Buchanan

+44 (0)

20 7466 5000

Mark Court / Sophie Wills

Notes for editors:

About Walker Greenbank

Walker Greenbank PLC is a luxury interior furnishings company that designs, manufactures and markets wallpapers, fabrics and paints. In addition, the Company derives significant licensing income from the use of its designs on a wide range of interior products such as bed linen, rugs and tableware.

Walker Greenbank's brands include Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Scion, Clarke & Clarke and Studio G.

The Company has a strong UK manufacturing base, comprising a wallpaper factory in Loughborough and a fabric printing factory in Lancaster. Both factories manufacture for the Company and for other wallpaper and fabric brands.

Walker Greenbank employs more than 600 people and its products are sold in more than 85 countries worldwide. It has showrooms in London, New York, Chicago, Paris, Amsterdam, Moscow and Dubai along with a partnership showroom in Shenzhen, China.

Walker Greenbank trades on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol WGB.

For further information please visit: www.walkergreenbank.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

DSHEANXSFDXNEEF

Disclaimer

Walker Greenbank plc published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 13:49:06 UTC
