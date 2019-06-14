Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Walker Greenbank plc    WGB   GB0003061511

WALKER GREENBANK PLC

(WGB)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/14 07:18:14 am
77.833 GBp   +1.74%
08:19aWALKER GREENBANK : Result of AGM
PU
02:09aWALKER GREENBANK : AGM Statement
PU
05/17WALKER GREENBANK : Annual Report and AGM Notice
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Walker Greenbank : Result of AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 08:19am EDT

RNS Number : 3546C

Walker Greenbank PLC

14 June 2019

For immediate release

14 June 2019

WALKER GREENBANK PLC

("Walker Greenbank" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

Walker Greenbank PLC (AIM: WGB), the luxury interior furnishings group, announces that all resolutions were duly passed at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today.

For further information:

Walker Greenbank PLC

+44 (0)

1895 221068

Lisa Montague, Chief Executive Officer

Mike Gant, Chief Financial Officer

Caroline Geary, Company Secretary

Investec Bank plc (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

+44 (0)

20 7597 5970

David Anderson / Alex Wright - Corporate Finance

Henry Reast / Richard Short - Corporate Broking

Buchanan

+44 (0)

20 7466 5000

Mark Court / Sophie Wills

Notes for editors:

About Walker Greenbank

Walker Greenbank PLC is a luxury interior furnishings company that designs, manufactures and markets wallpapers, fabrics and paints. In addition, the Company derives significant licensing income from the use of its designs on a wide range of interior products such as bed linen, rugs and tableware.

Walker Greenbank's brands include Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Scion, Clarke & Clarke and Studio G.

The Company has a strong UK manufacturing base, comprising a wallpaper factory in Loughborough and a fabric printing factory in Lancaster. Both factories manufacture for the Company and for other wallpaper and fabric brands.

Walker Greenbank employs more than 600 people and its products are sold in more than 85 countries worldwide. It has showrooms in London, New York, Chicago, Paris, Amsterdam, Moscow and Dubai along with a partnership showroom in Shenzhen, China.

Walker Greenbank trades on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol WGB.

For further information please visit: www.walkergreenbank.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

RAGFIMBTMBIBBAL

Disclaimer

Walker Greenbank plc published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 12:18:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WALKER GREENBANK PLC
08:19aWALKER GREENBANK : Result of AGM
PU
02:09aWALKER GREENBANK : AGM Statement
PU
05/17WALKER GREENBANK : Annual Report and AGM Notice
PU
04/05WALKER GREENBANK PLC : annual earnings release
03/05WALKER GREENBANK : Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
PU
02/19WALKER GREENBANK : Full Year Trading Update
PU
02/06WALKER GREENBANK : Notice of Trading Update
PU
01/18WALKER GREENBANK : Notification of Major Holdings
PU
2018WALKER GREENBANK : Director Share Purchase
PU
2018WALKER GREENBANK : Notification of Major Holdings
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 111 M
EBIT 2020 7,60 M
Net income 2020 4,45 M
Finance 2020 1,67 M
Yield 2020 4,11%
P/E ratio 2020 14,43
P/E ratio 2021 13,08
EV / Sales 2020 0,47x
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
Capitalization 54,3 M
Chart WALKER GREENBANK PLC
Duration : Period :
Walker Greenbank plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALKER GREENBANK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,97  GBP
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Charles Bevan Rogers Executive Chairman
Michael David Gant Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Terry George Stannard Non-Executive Director
Vijay Champaklal Thakrar Non-Executive Director
Dame Ila Dianne Thompson Chairman-Designate
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALKER GREENBANK PLC-16.39%68
LEGGETT & PLATT5.39%4 727
HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP14.76%3 814
MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED5.38%1 502
LUOLAI LIFESTYLE TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%1 193
SURTECO GROUP SE15.47%477
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About