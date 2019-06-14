Walker Greenbank : Result of AGM

RNS Number : 3546C

Walker Greenbank PLC

14 June 2019

For immediate release 14 June 2019

WALKER GREENBANK PLC

("Walker Greenbank" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

Walker Greenbank PLC (AIM: WGB), the luxury interior furnishings group, announces that all resolutions were duly passed at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today.

For further information: Walker Greenbank PLC +44 (0) 1895 221068 Lisa Montague, Chief Executive Officer Mike Gant, Chief Financial Officer Caroline Geary, Company Secretary Investec Bank plc (Nominated Adviser and Broker) +44 (0) 20 7597 5970 David Anderson / Alex Wright - Corporate Finance Henry Reast / Richard Short - Corporate Broking Buchanan +44 (0) 20 7466 5000 Mark Court / Sophie Wills

Notes for editors:

About Walker Greenbank

Walker Greenbank PLC is a luxury interior furnishings company that designs, manufactures and markets wallpapers, fabrics and paints. In addition, the Company derives significant licensing income from the use of its designs on a wide range of interior products such as bed linen, rugs and tableware.

Walker Greenbank's brands include Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Scion, Clarke & Clarke and Studio G.

The Company has a strong UK manufacturing base, comprising a wallpaper factory in Loughborough and a fabric printing factory in Lancaster. Both factories manufacture for the Company and for other wallpaper and fabric brands.

Walker Greenbank employs more than 600 people and its products are sold in more than 85 countries worldwide. It has showrooms in London, New York, Chicago, Paris, Amsterdam, Moscow and Dubai along with a partnership showroom in Shenzhen, China.

Walker Greenbank trades on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol WGB.

For further information please visit: www.walkergreenbank.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END