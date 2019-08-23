Log in
Wallenius Wilhelmsen : ACCC files indictment of Wallenius Wilhelmsen Ocean with Federal court

08/23/2019 | 02:13am EDT

Oslo, August 23, 2019 - In July 2015, the ACCC (the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission), started an investigation into alleged anti-competitive practices in the car carrying industry during 2009-2012. Wallenius Wilhelmsen Ocean has been cooperating fully with the ACCC, and the matter has now been referred to the Federal court.

The charges relate to alleged cartel conduct concerning the international shipping of certain vehicles to Australia between June 2011 and July 2012. What has been announced by ACCC today is the first step in the formal legal proceedings, starting with an indictment and the company being asked to appear in court.

Whilst we regret that it has come to this, we are happy to see this matter now proceeding formally. The company is cooperating with the ACCC in this investigation and will continue to work with the normal processes of the court to bring this to a conclusion.

This news does not trigger any change in Wallenius Wilhelmsen provisions.

For further information, please contact:

Astrid Martinsen, VP, Corporate Finance & IR Tel: +47 980 72 778 email: astrid.martinsen@walleniuswilhelmsen.com

Anna Larsson, Head of Corporate Communication Tel: +47 484 06 919 email: anna.larsson@walleniuswilhelmsen.com

Disclaimer

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 06:12:05 UTC
