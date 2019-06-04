Log in
Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA: Mandatory notification of trade - primary insiders

06/04/2019 | 03:18pm EDT

The following primary insiders (or their related parties as described below) have today acquired shares in Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA:

Lars Håkan Larsson, Chairman of the Board of Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA, has on 4 June 2019 acquired 35 000 shares in Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA at an average price of NOK 24.95 per share. Following this transaction, Mr. Larsson holds 35 000 shares in Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA.

Craig Jasienski, CEO and President of Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA, has on 4 June 2019 acquired 24 000 shares in Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA at an average price of NOK 25.18 per share. Following this transaction, Mr. Jasienski holds 54 812 shares in Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA.

Mr. Jasienski has further agreed to sell 4 000 shares at the same price to Erik Noeklebye, CEO of EUKOR Car Carriers. Following completion of this transaction, Mr. Jasienski will hold 50 812 shares and Mr. Noeklebye will hold 6 500 shares.

Rebekka Glasser Herlofsen, EVP and CFO of Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA, has on 4 June 2019 acquired 15 000 shares in Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA through Ferdinand Invest AS, at an average price of NOK 25.14 per share. Following this transaction, Mrs. Herlofsen and related parties hold, directly or indirectly, 30 812 shares in Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA.

For questions, please contact: Astrid Martinsen VP Corporate Finance & IR Tel +47 958 45 255 email: astrid.martinsen@walleniuswilhelmsen.com

Anna Larsson VP Corporate Communication Tel: +47 484 06 919 email: anna.larsson@walleniuswilhelmsen.com

Disclaimer

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 19:17:07 UTC
