Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA: Mandatory notification of trade - share purchase program for employees

Oslo, Norway, 19 September 2019 - Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA ('WALWIL') has offered Norwegian based employees the possibility to buy shares in WALWIL at a 20 per cent discount. Shares may be subscribed for NOK 7 500 or NOK 15 000.

The deadline for subscribing for shares was today, 19 September 2019 at 16:30. The share purchase price under the program (before discount) has been set at NOK 21.96 per share, equal to today's closing price. This means that each employee taking part in the offer will receive 341 or 683 shares, depending on amount subscribed for.

Please see the attachment for an overview of the primary insiders who have subscribed for shares in WALWIL as part of the employee share offer, including number of shares to be acquired and new shareholding after the share purchase.

