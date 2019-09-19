Log in
Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA: Mandatory notification of trade - share purchase program for employees

09/19/2019 | 03:37pm EDT

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA: Mandatory notification of trade - share purchase program for employees

Oslo, Norway, 19 September 2019 - Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA ('WALWIL') has offered Norwegian based employees the possibility to buy shares in WALWIL at a 20 per cent discount. Shares may be subscribed for NOK 7 500 or NOK 15 000.

The deadline for subscribing for shares was today, 19 September 2019 at 16:30. The share purchase price under the program (before discount) has been set at NOK 21.96 per share, equal to today's closing price. This means that each employee taking part in the offer will receive 341 or 683 shares, depending on amount subscribed for.

Please see the attachment for an overview of the primary insiders who have subscribed for shares in WALWIL as part of the employee share offer, including number of shares to be acquired and new shareholding after the share purchase.

For questions, please contact:

Astrid Martinsen VP Corporate Finance & IR Tel +47 958 45 255 email: astrid.martinsen@walleniuswilhelmsen.com

Anna Larsson VP Corporate Communication Tel: +47 484 06 919 email: anna.larsson@walleniuswilhelmsen.com

Disclaimer

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 19:36:00 UTC
