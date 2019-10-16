Log in
Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA    WALWIL   NO0010571680

WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA

(WALWIL)
Wallenius Wilhelmsen : Presentation of results for the third quarter of 2019 and capital market..

10/16/2019

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA - Presentation of results for the third quarter of 2019 and capital markets day

Oslo, 16 October 2019 - Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA: Invitation to presentation of third quarter results and capital markets day 2019 on 6 November Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA is pleased to invite investors, analysts, lenders, media and other stakeholders to the presentation of the results for the third quarter of 2019 and our capital markets day. The presentations will take place on Wednesday 6 November 2019 at the company's premises at Strandveien 20, Lysaker Brygge, Norway.

Programme: 08:00 - Coffee and tea, 08:30 - Q3 presentation followed by Q&A, 09:30 - Capital markets day. Please also see the enclosed program for further details.

To register your participation, please send a message to Investor Contacts at https://www.walleniuswilhelmsen.com/contact-us/ with the text 'Sign up for Q3 presentation [and Capital Markets Day]'. Kindly indicate if you intend to join both the quarterly results presentation and the capital markets day.

Please note that the quarterly report and presentation material will be made available on the Oslo Stock Exchange (www.oslobors.no / www.newsweb.no) and our company's website on Tuesday 5 November before 20:00.

The presentation will also be transmitted live as a video webcast on https://www.walleniuswilhelmsen.com/investor-relations/. Viewers are welcome to send in questions during the webcast.

Disclaimer

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 19:33:01 UTC
