Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA    WALWIL   NO0010571680

WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA

(WALWIL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wallenius Wilhelmsen : delivers improved results in a challenging market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 01:13pm EDT

Oslo, 21 August, 2019 - Wallenius Wilhelmsen reports EBITDA of USD 211 million in the second quarter, delivering improved results despite lower revenues. The results were positively impacted by higher net freight/CBM, more efficient operations and lower net bunker cost. Total income was USD 1 005 million in the second quarter, down 4% compared to the same period last year due to lower revenues for the ocean segment. The revenue decrease was mainly a result of lower volumes (down 8% y-o-y), partly offset by higher fuel cost compensation from customers. Commercial prioritization of profitable volumes was the main factor behind the volume decline. In addition, generally weaker auto markets had a negative effect. Furthermore, volumes were over-inflated in Q2 2018 ahead of the WLTP introduction, impacting the y-o-y comparison. The landbased segment delivered stable performance.

EBITDA came in at USD 211 million in the second quarter, up by USD 55 million compared to the same quarter last year, of which USD 42 million was related to the implementation of IFRS 16, with underlying improvement driven by the ocean segment.

'I am very happy to see that our efforts to improve our operations are continuing to bear fruit. While volumes are lower compared to one year ago, our EBITDA increased as we carry better-paying cargo and operate more efficiently. With the uncertain volume outlook and volatile macro environment we continue to focus on efficiency and flexibility in our operations and agility in our organisation to be able to respond to changes in the market,' says Craig Jasienski, President and CEO of Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA.

At the end of the second quarter about USD 65 million of the USD 100 million performance improvement program has been confirmed and realized, up from USD 60 million in the previous quarter. The increase of USD 5 million comes mainly through voyage optimization and more efficient hull cleaning.

The Board maintains a balanced view on the prospects for Wallenius Wilhelmsen. However, there is increased uncertainty around the volume outlook in light of weaker auto sales in all major markets, potential risk of increased trade barriers and a volatile macro picture. Market rates remain at a low level although a few contracts have been renewed at improved rates in the first half of the year.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has a solid platform for growth and is well positioned to succeed in a challenging market. Furthermore, the new two-year performance improvement program and continuous focus on efficiency in operations will continue to support profitability going forward.

About Wallenius Wilhelmsen
The Wallenius Wilhelmsen group (OEX: WALWIL) is a market leader in RoRo shipping and vehicle logistics, transporting cars, trucks, rolling equipment and breakbulk around the world. The company operates around 130 vessels servicing 15 trade routes to six continents, and a global inland distribution network, 120 processing centres, and 11 marine terminals. The Wallenius Wilhelmsen group consist of Wallenius Wilhelmsen Ocean, Wallenius Wilhelmsen Solutions, EUKOR and ARC. The group is headquartered in Oslo, Norway with 9 500 employees in 29 countries worldwide. Read more at walleniuswilhelmsen.com

For further information, please contact:
Astrid Martinsen, Head of Corporate Finance & IR
Tel +47 958 45 255
email: astrid.martinsen@walleniuswilhelmsen.com

Anna Larsson, Head of Corporate Communication
Tel: +47 484 06 919
email: anna.larsson@walleniuswilhelmsen.com

Disclaimer

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 17:12:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA
01:13pWALLENIUS WILHELMSEN : delivers improved results in a challenging market
PU
07/02STOLT NIELSEN S A : Shipping firms drop British flag as Brexit risks loom
RE
06/04WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA : Mandatory notification of trade - primary insiders
PU
05/07WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN : Q1 2019 results
PU
05/02WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA : quaterly earnings release
04/26WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA : Annual General Meeting held
PU
04/26WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/25WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN : EUKOR freed by court in Chilean car carrier investigation
PU
04/24WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN : New RoRo MV Traviata sets new benchmark in energy efficie..
PU
04/23WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN : Presentation of results for the first quarter of 2019
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 119 M
EBIT 2019 377 M
Net income 2019 152 M
Debt 2019 3 458 M
Yield 2019 5,90%
P/E ratio 2019 7,76x
P/E ratio 2020 4,72x
EV / Sales2019 1,10x
EV / Sales2020 0,93x
Capitalization 1 057 M
Chart WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA
Duration : Period :
Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4,04  $
Last Close Price 2,50  $
Spread / Highest target 99,1%
Spread / Average Target 61,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Louis Jasienski Chief Executive Officer
Lars Håkan Larsson Chairman
Raymond F. Fitzgerald Chief Operating Officer-WW Solutions
Rebekka Glasser Herlofsen Chief Financial Officer
Marianne Lie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA-24.24%1 055
CHINA MERCHANTS ENERGY SHIPPING CO., LTD17.62%3 729
SEASPAN CORPORATION31.55%2 217
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION--.--%1 798
COSCO SHIPPING SPLIZED CARIRS CO LTD13.23%1 119
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.11.82%966
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group