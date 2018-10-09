Log in
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN LOGISTICS ASA (WWL)
Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics : Oslo Børs - WWL02 - Nytt lån til notering / New bond issue to be listed 10.10.2018

10/09/2018 | 02:38pm CEST

10/9/2018

Oslo Børs - WWL02 - Nytt lån til notering / New bond issue to be listed 10.10.2018

Oslo Børs - WWL02 - Nytt lån til notering / New bond issue to be listed 10.10.2018 Lånets navn / Issue name: Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA 18/21 FRN Ticker: WWL02 Instrument ID: 1304326 ISIN: NO0010831654 Segment: OBOC Hjemstat / Home state: NO Handelsvaluta / Trading currency: NOK Lånebeløp / Issued amount: 750 mill, åpent lån / tap issue Rentebærende f.o.m. / Interest accrual date: 13.09.2018 Forfallsdato / Maturity date: 13.09.2021 Kupongrente / Coupon rate: 4,06 % p.a. (3M NIBOR + 3 %) Sektorliste / Sector list: Storlånssektor / Major Bond Issues Tilretteleggere / Managers: Danske Bank, Norway ; Nordea Bank Abp ; DNB Bank ASA, DNB Markets ; Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Verdipapirregister / Central Securities Depository: VPS ESMA-kategori / ESMA category: Corporate bond Godkjent prospekt tilgjengelig på / Approved prospectus available on: http://www.oslobors.no http://www.walleniuswilhelmsen.com

Source: NewsWeb

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics ASA published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 12:37:10 UTC
