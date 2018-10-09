Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics : Oslo Børs - WWL02 - Nytt lån til notering / New bond issue to be listed 10.10.2018

10/9/2018
Oslo Børs - WWL02 - Nytt lån til notering / New bond issue to be listed 10.10.2018
Oslo Børs - WWL02 - Nytt lån til notering / New bond issue to be listed 10.10.2018 Lånets navn / Issue name: Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA 18/21 FRN Ticker: WWL02 Instrument ID: 1304326 ISIN: NO0010831654 Segment: OBOC Hjemstat / Home state: NO Handelsvaluta / Trading currency: NOK Lånebeløp / Issued amount: 750 mill, åpent lån / tap issue Rentebærende f.o.m. / Interest accrual date: 13.09.2018 Forfallsdato / Maturity date: 13.09.2021 Kupongrente / Coupon rate: 4,06 % p.a. (3M NIBOR + 3 %) Sektorliste / Sector list: Storlånssektor / Major Bond Issues Tilretteleggere / Managers: Danske Bank, Norway ; Nordea Bank Abp ; DNB Bank ASA, DNB Markets ; Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Verdipapirregister / Central Securities Depository: VPS ESMA-kategori / ESMA category: Corporate bond Godkjent prospekt tilgjengelig på / Approved prospectus available on: http://www.oslobors.no http://www.walleniuswilhelmsen.com
Source: NewsWeb
