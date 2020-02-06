Wallix : IN 2020, WALLIX EXPANDS ITS RANGE OF CYBERSECURITY SOFTWARE TO PUT IT IN THE HEART OF DIGITAL USES

Paris, February 6th, 2020 - WALLIX (Euronext - ALLIX), European cybersecurity software editor and expert in privileged access management (PAM) presents its new 2020 product strategy. Three new product lines join the WALLIX Bastion solution to enable the company to develop in the sectors of Endpoint Protection Management (EPM), Identity Management (IdaaS) and cybersecurity of industrial systems.

Bastion product expanded to protect access to applications and workstations

As part of the Ambition 21 strategic plan, WALLIX continues its progress towards becoming a European leader in cybersecurity with a global offer positioned on the protection of corporate identities, access and data in a digital world. With its recognized expertise in Privileged Access Management (PAM), WALLIX is expanding its offer to present a portfolio comprising:

• WALLIX Bastion, the PAM solution recognized in Gartner's Magic Quadrant, the Forrester Wave, and Kuppinger Cole, and distributed worldwide.

• WALLIX BestSafe, a new endpoint protection solution intended to protect office and business users against ransomware, malware and cryptoviruses.

• WALLIX Trustelem (IDaaS), which simplifies and controls user access to applications, whether administrators or simple users. This solution is available in service mode (SaaS) and is particularly suitable for medium-sized companies and subsidiaries of large groups.

Didier Cohen, CPO (Chief Product Officer): "With the Bastion, WALLIX offers a first-rate, accessible privilege access management solution, and has now enriched it with a privilege elevation and delegation management (PEDM) function which allows much finer control of administrator access. In 2020, we will empower our customers to secure user access users to all their applications, whether inside IT infrastructures, in industrial environments (OT), or in cloud services. What's more, we will help them secure their workstations with innovative technologies that complement traditional solutions to enable them to thwart viral attacks capable of threatening business activity. "

This new software suite is the result of significant investments made in the WALLIX product lines in 2019, notably with the acquisition and integration of SIMARKS (a Spanish-based startup specializing in End Point Protection Management) and TRUSTELEM (a French startup in the IdaaS market) which are now fully part of the group. It is also the result of the creation of a new R&D center in Rennes dedicated to the security of applications in the Cloud.

WALL4iOT an offer dedicated to the protection of companies' industrial assets

Initially specialized in securing IT resources, WALLIX Group is increasingly positioning itself as a specialist in cybersecurity for industrial environments, PLCs and factories thanks to its WALL4iOT solution. This solution is specifically designed to support companies in their secure digital transformation towards Industry 4.0 and the Internet of Things (IoT).

With a dual approach, IT and OT, WALLIX thus offers a range of software solutions which extends the editor's expertise in the management and control of access to privileged accounts to all users of the organization, access to sensitive infrastructure, and to all industrial equipment (robots, automata, SCADA or connected objects) to extend security to new uses.

Jean-Noël de Galzain, CEO adds “With 1000 customers of all sizes, in more than 50 countries and all sectors, the WALLIX roadmap is increasingly inspired by our customers' use cases and business requirements in terms of protection and compliance, with the ambition of increasing both the level of security as well as the user experience. Our solutions aim to use access, identity, and data security to transform our customers' organizations in environments where mobility and the cloud are challenges to the security and resilience of their information systems or their factories on a daily basis. Through a trusted, multi-use cybersecurity offer, we want to build a lasting and solid relationship with our CIOs, CISOs, IT infrastructure managers, and industrial owners, and support them in their most significant digital challenges, because these challenges are also our own."

About WALLIX

WALLIX is a cybersecurity software vendor dedicated to defending and fostering organizations' success and renown against the cyberthreats they are facing. For over a decade, WALLIX has strived to protect companies, public organizations, as well as service providers' most critical IT and strategic assets against data breaches. Founded in 2003, WALLIX is the first European cybersecurity software vendor to be publicly traded in 2015 (EuroNext ALLIX code).

WALLIX accompanies more than 1 000 worldwide companies and organizations on a day-to-day basis. WALLIX is being named among the PAM leaders in the Product categories of the KuppingerCole 2018 Leadership Compass report. In 2017 and 2018, WALLIX was included in Forbes France's Futur40 ranking of fastest-growing listed companies.

For more information, visit the WALLIX website at: www.wallix.com

Regulated information:

Inside Information:

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/62089-cp-product-line-vuk.pdf

