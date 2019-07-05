DGAP-Ad-hoc: wallstreet:online AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Capital Increase

wallstreet:online AG: Placement of capital increase against cash



05-Jul-2019 / 13:42 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation - MAR)

Placement of capital increase against cash

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR WITHIN THE USA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Berlin, 5 July 2019 - The Management Board and Supervisory Board of wallstreet:online AG have decided today to implement the capital increase as announced yesterday in the amount of EUR 131,900.00 by issuing 131,900 new shares. This corresponds to approx. 8% of the registered share capital. The placement price was set at EUR 45.00 per new share. The issue proceeds thus amount to approx. EUR 6 million. Thus, the refinancing of the purchase price for the acquisition of ARIVA.DE AG and funds for further growth are secured.

Notifying person: Stefan Zmojda, member of the Management Board

Disclaimer

Not for publication, distribution or transmission, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions), Canada, Japan or Australia or any other country in which such publication may be unlawful. The distribution of this communication may be subject to legal restrictions in some countries and anyone in possession of this document or the information referenced herein should inform themselves of and comply with such restrictions. Failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of the capital market laws of such countries.

This publication neither constitutes an offer to sell nor an invitation to submit an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities of wallstreet:online AG. Neither this publication nor its contents may be used as a basis for an offer in any country. The aforementioned securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities of wallstreet:online AG have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act.

In Member States of the European Economic Area ("EEA") which have implemented the Prospectus Directive (the "Relevant Member States"), this publication and any subsequent offer are directed exclusively at qualified investors within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive ("Qualified Investors"). For these purposes "Prospectus Directive" means Directive 2003/71/EC including all amendments, in particular those of Directive 2010/73/EU.

No measures have been taken which would permit an offer of the securities, their acquisition or the distribution of this publication in countries where this is not permitted. Anyone who comes into possession of this publication must inform themselves of any restrictions and comply with them.