SEEMS LEGIT : 5 Ways to Avoid Fraud This Holiday Season
PU
Target Gains Sales In Stores And Online -- WSJ
DJ
WALMART : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
Consumer Cos Down After Mixed Sales, Economic Reports -- Consumer Roundup

0
11/21/2019 | 05:07pm EST

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies fell after mixed sales and economic reports.

Macy's shares fell slightly after the department store chain posted a decline in fiscal third-quarter sales and reduced its growth projection.

Analysts point to a widening divide between the "haves" -- retailers with fast-growing e-commerce arms and solid store performance such as Target, Walmart and many luxury brands -- and "have-nots" -- traditional, mall-based retailers that are still struggling to adjust to Internet competition -- such as JCPenney, Kohl's and Macy's, generating divergent stock-market performance for retail stocks.

Used-home sales rose 1.9% in October from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.46 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday, recovering from a decline the previous month, though lower-priced homes sold more slowly.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 522 B
EBIT 2020 21 754 M
Net income 2020 14 633 M
Debt 2020 54 305 M
Yield 2020 1,79%
P/E ratio 2020 23,2x
P/E ratio 2021 22,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,75x
EV / Sales2021 0,73x
Capitalization 339 B
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 128,87  $
Last Close Price 119,13  $
Spread / Highest target 17,5%
Spread / Average Target 8,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Dacona Smith Chief Operating Officer & Senior VP-Sam's Club
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALMART INC.28.71%338 840
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%25 319
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD14.61%15 910
COLES GROUP LIMITED33.56%14 228
CARREFOUR2.82%13 534
FAMILYMART CO., LTD.-80.67%12 331
