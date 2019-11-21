Consumer Cos Down After Mixed Sales, Economic Reports -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies fell after mixed sales and economic reports.

Macy's shares fell slightly after the department store chain posted a decline in fiscal third-quarter sales and reduced its growth projection.

Analysts point to a widening divide between the "haves" -- retailers with fast-growing e-commerce arms and solid store performance such as Target, Walmart and many luxury brands -- and "have-nots" -- traditional, mall-based retailers that are still struggling to adjust to Internet competition -- such as JCPenney, Kohl's and Macy's, generating divergent stock-market performance for retail stocks.

Used-home sales rose 1.9% in October from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.46 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday, recovering from a decline the previous month, though lower-priced homes sold more slowly.

