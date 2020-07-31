Log in
WALMART INC.

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/31/2020 | 01:16am EDT
China Manufacturing Activity Rose in July

An official gauge of China's factory activity rose to to 51.1 in July, expanding at a faster pace, supported by accelerated production and recovering demand. 

 
Congressional Leaders and White House Fail to Reach Coronavirus Stimulus Deal

Congressional leaders and White House officials failed to strike a deal on coronavirus relief, just hours before federal jobless benefits were set to officially expire Friday. 

 
Environmental Groups Urge Fed to End Energy Bond Buying

Environmental groups are pressing the Federal Reserve to end its purchases of energy sector corporate bonds as part of its broader effort to support financial markets as the U.S. navigates the severe economic stress of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Stocks Drop on Dour Economic Data

U.S. stocks fell on one of the busiest days of the corporate earnings season, while new data laid bare the extent of the economic damage wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
China-Backed Infrastructure Bank Seeks to Win Over Countries With Western-Style Approach

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank will have to compete with perceptions that it is an extension of China's foreign policy as suspicions grow in Western countries about Beijing's rising overseas clout. 

 
Powell Says Fed Committed to Improving Workplace Diversity, Culture

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank was deeply committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment after a former staff economist published a lengthy blog post critiquing the treatment of women and minority economists in academic and policy-making circles. 

 
Families File First Wave of Covid-19 Lawsuits Against Companies Over Worker Deaths

Coronavirus victims and their families allege workplaces failed to protect them, including Safeway, Walmart and Tyson; employers said they took appropriate steps to combat the virus. The cases are part of an unfolding liability threat facing U.S. companies as many look to resume operations. 

 
U.S. Economy Contracted at Record Rate Last Quarter; Jobless Claims Rise to 1.43 Million

The economy contracted at a record rate last quarter and July setbacks for the jobs market added to signs of a slowing recovery as the country faces a summer coronavirus surge. 

 
Germany's Economy Suffers Biggest Contraction on Record, but Green Shoots Emerge

The economy was hit hard as measures to slow the pandemic's spread closed businesses and kept consumers at home, but Europe's powerhouse is nonetheless expected to shrink by less and recover faster than its peers. 

 
Mexican Economy Suffers Record Drop in Second Quarter

Mexico's economic output fell 18.9% from the second quarter of 2019 as shutdowns to slow the spread of the coronavirus brought many factories and services to a standstill.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 544 B - -
Net income 2021 14 444 M - -
Net Debt 2021 55 565 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
Yield 2021 1,68%
Capitalization 368 B 368 B -
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 2 200 000
Free-Float 49,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 137,03 $
Last Close Price 130,12 $
Spread / Highest target 19,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Dacona Smith Chief Operating Officer & Senior VP-Sam's Club
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALMART INC.9.49%368 494
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.13.39%38 636
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-17.56%27 862
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-14.67%22 095
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED11.02%17 730
COLES GROUP LIMITED24.39%17 380
