Our Goal of Becoming America's Neighborhood Health Destination: Introducing the Walmart Health Center

Sept. 13, 2019

By Sean Slovenski, SVP and President, Health and Wellness, Walmart U.S.

Today, Walmart is proud to announce an important step we are taking to live up to the promise of our motto: Save money, live better.

We've always been committed to these principles, but over the last year, our team has considered how to turn 'live better' into also meaning 'live healthier' while delivering moments of care to all our customers. We have been prioritizing how Walmart can be a leader in promoting better health outcomes for people in their communities, on their schedule and within their budgets.

This morning, we opened our first-ever Walmart Health center in Dallas, Georgia, working with partners to provide key services such as primary care, labs, X-ray and EKG, counseling, dental, optical, hearing and community health education, all at low, transparent pricing, regardless of customers' insurance status - the first time all these services are in one facility. For the past year, a team of healthcare experts and visionaries inside and outside of Walmart have been working hard to bring this concept to life in Georgia, and the journey we've been on is just the beginning as we aim to bring quality, accessible healthcare to our customers.

Here's how we're going to do that with our first Walmart Health center:



Walmart Health is the first to put primary and urgent care, labs, x-ray and diagnostics, counseling, dental, optical and hearing services all in one facility, partnering with expert providers to deliver these quality services

The state-of-the-art Walmart Health center in Georgia has transparent, low pricing, allowing a child to get an annual check-up for $20, lab tests starting at $10 and teeth cleaning for adults for $25, regardless of insurance status

We are using technology to streamline the process to schedule, check-in, pay, get an estimate on the cost of their services and do other activities without paperwork

The Walmart Health center includes specialized community health resources, online education and in-center workshops to educate the Dallas community about preventive health and wellness

Today's launch of the local Walmart Health center in Georgia represents just one step in our commitment to making the entry point for quality healthcare easier for our customers. We plan to use our location in Dallas, Georgia, to learn how best to work with our partners to deliver the quality, affordable and accessible care customers want with the goal to take the Walmart Health center model to the other communities we serve, starting with our second location opening in Calhoun, Georgia, early next year.

The issues of healthcare affordability and accessibility are two of the greatest and most prevalent concerns in our country today. Helping families save money so they can live better is at the heart of Walmart's business, and we have bold ambitions to partner with great providers and find solutions to deliver quality health services at low, transparent pricing to our customers in a way that is convenient for them, making 'live better' the norm.

