WALMART INC.

WMT
Prime Day Counterattacks Push Walmart, Target Shares Near 52-Week Highs

07/16/2019 | 12:43pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Shares of retailers Walmart and Target are near their 52-week highs as they offer deals in parallel with Amazon.com Inc.'s (AMZN) Prime Day shopping event.

At 12:17 p.m. ET, Target shares had gained 1.19% to trade at $87.83. Shares touched as high as $88.16 in the session, close to the stock's 52-week high of $90.39.

Shares of Walmart touched a 52-week high of $115.49 before falling slightly on the day. At 12:19 p.m. ET, the stock was 0.4% lower, trading at $114.52.

Amazon stock was 0.88% lower, trading at $2.003.19 at 12:20 p.m. ET. Its 52-week high is $2,050.50.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -0.21% 2016.26 Delayed Quote.33.89%
TARGET CORPORATION 1.62% 88.3 Delayed Quote.31.34%
WALMART INC. -0.05% 114.895 Delayed Quote.23.44%
