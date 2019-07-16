Prime Day Counterattacks Push Walmart, Target Shares Near 52-Week Highs

By Stephen Nakrosis

Shares of retailers Walmart and Target are near their 52-week highs as they offer deals in parallel with Amazon.com Inc.'s (AMZN) Prime Day shopping event.

At 12:17 p.m. ET, Target shares had gained 1.19% to trade at $87.83. Shares touched as high as $88.16 in the session, close to the stock's 52-week high of $90.39.

Shares of Walmart touched a 52-week high of $115.49 before falling slightly on the day. At 12:19 p.m. ET, the stock was 0.4% lower, trading at $114.52.

Amazon stock was 0.88% lower, trading at $2.003.19 at 12:20 p.m. ET. Its 52-week high is $2,050.50.

