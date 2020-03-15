Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walmart Inc.    WMT

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sam's Club : to Temporarily Adjust In-Club Shopping Hours

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/15/2020 | 06:00pm EDT

To ensure that our associates have ample time to restock, clean and sanitize each club, and to provide our members with the best experience, effective Tuesday, March 17, Sam’s Club will adjust all in-club shopping hours to 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time, Monday to Saturday.

Additional details:

  • The Tire and Battery Center hours will shift to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time, Monday to Saturday, until further notice. If a member has an existing appointment, that appointment time stands.
  • Sunday hours will remain the same, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time
  • Club Pickup times remain the same, starting at 7 a.m. local time
  • Optical, Pharmacy and Fuel hours remain the same.
  • Associates will keep their regular daytime or evening shifts.

 


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WALMART INC.
06:15pCoronavirus Prompts Abercrombie, Nike, Others to Close Shops -- Update
DJ
06:00pSAM'S CLUB : to Temporarily Adjust In-Club Shopping Hours
BU
05:40pCoronavirus Prompts Abercrombie, Nike, Others to Close Shops
DJ
02:22pBUSINESS FALLOUT : Walmart limits hours, airlines cut flying
AQ
11:45aCoronavirus Prompts Abercrombie, Nike, Others to Close Shops
DJ
03/14WALMART : Adjusts Store Hours to Better Serve Customers
BU
03/13Check Out How China Kept Its Supermarkets Stocked as Virus Raged
DJ
03/12Company's Workers Get Paid Sick Leave -- WSJ
DJ
03/11Amazon Offers Paid Sick Leave to All Employees Affected by Coronavirus--2nd U..
DJ
03/11Lancaster Colony, Chick-fil-A Launching Retail Sauce Pilot
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 535 B
EBIT 2021 22 173 M
Net income 2021 14 389 M
Debt 2021 49 770 M
Yield 2021 1,94%
P/E ratio 2021 22,2x
P/E ratio 2022 20,8x
EV / Sales2021 0,70x
EV / Sales2022 0,67x
Capitalization 324 B
Chart WALMART INC.
Duration : Period :
Walmart Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 127,74  $
Last Close Price 114,10  $
Spread / Highest target 22,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Dacona Smith Chief Operating Officer & Senior VP-Sam's Club
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALMART INC.-12.45%323 722
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.-3.20%31 001
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.24%28 175
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%19 568
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED10.27%18 496
COLES GROUP LIMITED8.15%13 198
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group