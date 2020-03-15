Sam's Club : to Temporarily Adjust In-Club Shopping Hours

To ensure that our associates have ample time to restock, clean and sanitize each club, and to provide our members with the best experience, effective Tuesday, March 17, Sam’s Club will adjust all in-club shopping hours to 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time, Monday to Saturday.

Additional details:

The Tire and Battery Center hours will shift to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time, Monday to Saturday, until further notice. If a member has an existing appointment, that appointment time stands.

hours will shift to until further notice. If a member has an existing appointment, that appointment time stands. Sunday hours will remain the same, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time

Club Pickup times remain the same, starting at 7 a.m. local time

Optical, Pharmacy and Fuel hours remain the same.

Associates will keep their regular daytime or evening shifts.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200315005046/en/