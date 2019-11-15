Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walmart Inc.    WMT

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Today's Logistics Report: Walmart Delivering Sales; Shipping Out Poultry; Pulling Forward Under Armour

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 10:19am EST

By Paul Page

Sign up: With one click, get this newsletter delivered to your inbox.

Walmart Inc.'s fast-growing e-commerce strategy increasingly runs through its grocery business. The retail behemoth's e-commerce sales soared 41% in the latest quarter, the WSJ's Sarah Nassauer reports, leading a strong period that saw same-store sales overall grow 3.2% and pushes the company into the holidays with an upbeat outlook for consumer demand. Groceries gave Walmart the biggest boost in online business, backing up investments that include growing home delivery and a push toward a subscription service to compete more directly with Amazon.com Inc. Walmart has been resetting its broader e-commerce strategy and selling some of its specialized online acquisitions, however, and it's unclear how some of the remaining digital brands are doing. Groceries probably provide the best chance to compete with Amazon because Walmart is the country's biggest grocer, but expanding delivery services for other consumer goods could prove more expensive.

ECONOMY & TRADE

There's finally some positive news in U.S.-China trade, even if it's only for one commodity. China is lifting a more than four-year-old ban on U.S. poultry imports, the WSJ's Josh Zumbrun reports, in what an industry group says could lead to sales of some $2 billion of poultry. American poultry had been banned in China since 2015 following an outbreak of avian influenza, and negotiators have discussed lifting the ban in ongoing trade talks. The ban has cost American poultry producers a major market, particularly for specialized products like chicken feet, which are called "paws" in the U.S. meat industry and were sold in big batches for Chinese consumers. China has been looking for more protein sources since an outbreak of African swine fever has decimated homegrown pork stocks, and the decision on chicken could provide some goodwill in the U.S.-China trade talks.

SUPPLY CHAIN STRATEGIES

Under Armour Inc.'s long history of hitting big sales targets may have had more to do with manipulating its supply chain than reaching consumers. The sports apparel company leaned on retailers to take products early and shifted contract terms for shipments, the WSJ's Khadeeja Safdar and Aruna Viswanatha report, pulling business from future quarters to mask slowing demand for the company's athletic apparel. Federal investigators are investigating the company's revenue recognition, a probe the U.S. Attorney's office in Baltimore is now coordinating with a civil securities fraud investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The questions go to the heart of business relationships between suppliers and retailers that can sometimes become a tug-of-war over shipments, inventory and the high-stakes accounting behind supply chains. One former employee says it was common to pull forward orders to book revenue, but "once this starts it doesn't seem to stop."

QUOTABLE

IN OTHER NEWS

A.P. Moeller-Maersk AS's third-quarter profit jumped 31% to $520 million but revenue slipped and the company cut its outlook for the container shipping business. (WSJ)

The Bank of Mexico cut interest rates by a quarter percentage-point. (WSJ)

OPEC lowered its oil production growth forecast for non-cartel countries for 2020. (WSJ)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Democrats and the Trump administration are moving toward a deal on a renegotiated trade agreement with Canada and Mexico. (WSJ)

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is proposing a plan to spend $1.3 trillion on U.S. infrastructure over the next decade. (WSJ)

Sales of plant-based milk products have grown 6% in the U.S. in the past year while cow-milk sales have declined 3%. (MarketWatch)

Toray Industries is halting production of key components for a passenger plane Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. is developing for global markets. (Nikkei Asian Review)

U.S. imports of footwear from China fell 8.6% in September while footwear imports from Vietnam rose 11.1%. (Sourcing Journal)

U.S. exports of wood pellets rose 18.7% in the first nine months of 2019 from a year ago. (Biomass Magazine)

The California Trucking Association is suing the state over its sweeping new labor law involving independent-contractor workers. (Associated Press)

Navistar Inc. says the strike against General Motors Corp. cost the truck manufacturer about $140 million in revenue. (Commercial Carrier Journal)

Civil unrest in Chile spread to the country's ports as dockworkers went on strike. (Maritime Executive)

Maritime insurer TT Club says incidents of fires on container ships have doubled in frequency this year. (Lloyd's List)

India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. trimmed its outlook on decelerating shipping volumes. (LiveMint)

Michigan-based auto parts supplier Meritor Inc. named Dan Crabtree vice president for its global supply chain. (Automotive Logistics)

The Port of Oakland named interim executive director Danny Wan to the position on a permanent basis. (American Shipper)

ABOUT US

Paul Page is editor of WSJ Logistics Report. Follow the WSJ Logistics Report team: @PaulPage , @jensmithWSJ and @CostasParis. Follow the WSJ Logistics Report on Twitter at @WSJLogistics.

Write to Paul Page at paul.page@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S 5.31% 9548 Delayed Quote.25.16%
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE -0.76% 366.3 End-of-day quote.-4.80%
AMAZON.COM -0.05% 1752.3546 Delayed Quote.16.72%
CLASS III MILK FUTURES (DC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.25% 20.24 End-of-day quote.45.99%
CLASS IV MILK?FUTURES (GDK) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.06% 16.73 End-of-day quote.10.72%
DRY WHEY?FUTURES (DY) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 30 End-of-day quote.-36.17%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.07% 146.725 End-of-day quote.-2.20%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 0.24% 36.9 Delayed Quote.10.01%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.11% 119.2 End-of-day quote.-4.59%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.61% 62.76 Delayed Quote.14.46%
MERITOR, INC. -1.50% 24.33 Delayed Quote.46.07%
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION -1.47% 2824 End-of-day quote.-4.72%
NIKKEI 225 0.70% 23303.32 Real-time Quote.17.51%
NONFAT DRY MILK FUTURES (GNF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.11% 115 End-of-day quote.0.00%
TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. -5.09% 767.6 End-of-day quote.0.70%
UNDER ARMOUR 2.04% 17.47 Delayed Quote.-3.11%
WALMART INC. -0.88% 119.6473 Delayed Quote.29.88%
WTI 0.44% 57.19 Delayed Quote.24.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WALMART INC.
10:46aWALMART : Names Kathryn McLay to Lead Sam's Club
DJ
10:19aTODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Walmart Delivering Sales; Shipping Out Poultry; Pulli..
DJ
10:19aTech giants dominate headlines
02:48aWalmart Shows Shoppers Are Still Spending -- WSJ
DJ
01:22aCISCO : Wall Street slips as Ciscos posts gloomy outlook
AQ
11/14WALMART : Sales Growth Streak Hits Five Years -- 4th Update
DJ
11/14WALMART : El Paso Shoppers Return to Site of Shooting With Pride, Trepidation --..
DJ
11/14S&P 500 creeps up to another record close
RE
11/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 521 B
EBIT 2020 21 781 M
Net income 2020 14 590 M
Debt 2020 54 879 M
Yield 2020 1,77%
P/E ratio 2020 23,6x
P/E ratio 2021 23,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,76x
EV / Sales2021 0,74x
Capitalization 343 B
Chart WALMART INC.
Duration : Period :
Walmart Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 125,24  $
Last Close Price 120,65  $
Spread / Highest target 16,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Dacona Smith Chief Operating Officer & Senior VP-Sam's Club
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALMART INC.29.88%343 163
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.19.10%34 685
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%25 389
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD20.68%16 700
COLES GROUP LIMITED31.52%13 958
CARREFOUR2.31%13 402
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group