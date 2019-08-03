Log in
Twenty People Killed in Texas Walmart Shooting -- Update

08/03/2019 | 08:50pm EDT

By Valerie Bauerlein

Twenty people were killed and more than two dozen injured in a shooting rampage at a Walmart near an El Paso, Texas, mall Saturday, officials said.

A suspect, described as a 21-year-old white male from Allen, Texas, was taken into custody without incident, El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen said at a news conference. He added that authorities would be investigating the shooting as a potential hate crime in addition to the possibility of capital murder charges.

Although the suspect hasn't been officially named, law-enforcement officials told The Wall Street Journal that he has been identified as Patrick Crusius. Chief Allen told reporters that investigators would be looking into an online manifesto purportedly written by the suspect.

El Paso, a city of 680,000 in western Texas that is more than 80% Hispanic, sits at one of the busiest border crossings between the U.S. and Mexico.

Gov. Greg Abbott called Saturday "one of the most deadly days in the history of Texas."

The suspect was taken into custody without incident, officials said. "No law-enforcement personnel fired their weapons" at the scene, Sgt. Robert Gomez, an El Paso Police spokesman, said.

The shooting late Saturday morning sent shoppers fleeing in panic. "A lot of people were separated during the chaos," Sgt. Gomez said, adding that most of the victims are believed to have been at the Walmart store, which is adjacent to the Cielo Vista Mall. "This is a large crime scene, a large area, and we are systematically going through it."

A Walmart spokesman said it was working closely with law enforcement. It is the second shooting incident at a Walmart this week. On Tuesday, in Mississippi, a Walmart employee who had been suspended last weekend shot and killed two other workers in the store, Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove said.

Officials at area hospitals said several of the injured were in critical condition.

President Trump pledged the support of federal law enforcement in the investigation, saying in a tweet, "Terrible shootings in El Paso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed...God be with you all!"

A White House spokesman said Mr. Trump has spoken with Attorney General William Barr and Mr. Abbott about the shooting, and continues to monitor the situation.

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke of El Paso, a Democratic presidential hopeful, said he has spoken with Mayor Dee Margo, praised the resilience of El Paso residents and said he was heading home to offer his support.

--Sarah Nassauer and Charlene Lee contributed to this article.

Write to Valerie Bauerlein at valerie.bauerlein@wsj.com

