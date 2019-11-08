Log in
Nyse  >  Walmart Inc.    WMT

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
Wall Street eyes Washington next week

11/08/2019 | 03:20pm EST

Wall Street will be attuned to Washington next week as Fed chair Jerome Powell takes the hot seat.

He'll give his economic outlook before the Congressional Joint Economic Committee Wednesday. On Thursday, he'll testify before the House Budget Committee.

His frequent critic, President Donald Trump, will bigfoot Powell's testimony on Tuesday when he addresses trade and economic policy at the Economic Club of New York -- the day before the impeachment inquiry's public hearings are set to begin.

On the economic calendar, the Labor Department reports inflation data Wednesday. Economists forecast a 0.3% rise in consumer prices in October after they finished flat in September. The next day, we get data on inflation at the wholesale level: producer prices are also expected to increase 0.3%.

In corporate news, Disney launches its much-hyped streaming service in the U.S., Canada, and the Netherlands on Tuesday. On Thursday, Walmart will likely report a rise in quarterly revenue, lifted by strength in its online and grocery businesses.

