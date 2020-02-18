Walmart : Asda 4Q 2019 Comparable Sales Fell on Weak Clothing Sales

By Matteo Castia

Asda Group Ltd. said Tuesday that like-for-like sales excluding petrol declined in the fourth quarter of 2019, weighed down by a sluggish clothing segment and overall challenging market conditions.

Walmart's U.K. business reported a 1.3% fall in like-for-like sales for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2019.

Asda said that its clothing unit saw particularly weak trading, while its food segment was "more stable."

"Customers mindsets during the quarter were cautious and whilst customers were enthusiastic for Christmas, they were more mindful in their spending," Chief Executive Roger Burnley said.

Write to Matteo Castia at matteo.castia@dowjones.com