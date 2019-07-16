Log in
Walmart : Chile reaches agreement with union workers to end six-day strike

07/16/2019 | 11:32am EDT
The supermarket Lider of the retailer Walmart is seen in Santiago

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Walmart Chile said its store locations would resume normal operations on Tuesday after it reached an agreement with a union of 17,000 workers who walked off the job last week, ending a six-day strike over wages and automated jobs.

The strike affected about a third of the approximately 400 stores that Walmart Inc operates in Chile.

"Walmart Chile and Lider's Inter-Company Union sealed a collective agreement that was satisfactory to both parties. The proposal presented by Walmart Chile covers the main points raised by the Union," the company said late Monday.

The agreement includes salary increases, bonuses, training and other benefits, Walmart Chile said, though exact numbers were not disclosed.

Union leaders had said the key sticking point was a salary increase. As automation in stores has increasingly replaced workers, workers say they are forced to juggle more tasks among fewer employees.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos; writing by Cassandra Garrison; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

