Walmart : Continues Run of Sales Growth, Raises Forecasts

By Sarah Nassauer

Walmart Inc. said sales rose in the second quarter and it raised its profit forecasts for the year, extending the retail giant's multiyear streak of growth as it takes market share from struggling competitors and expands online.

Sales at U.S. stores and websites operating at least 12 months grew 2.8%, due to some price increases, strong grocery sales and slightly more shoppers visiting stores and websites. U.S. e-commerce sales rose 37%.

"We're gaining market share. We're on track to exceed our original earnings expectations for the year," said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon Thursday in a release.

Walmart now expects U.S.comparable sales to rise at the upper end of a 2.5% to 3% range for the full year, an improvement from an earlier prediction of sales falling somewhere in that range.

Walmart increased its profit target for the year, saying that full-year earnings per share will come in at a "slight decrease to slight increase" compared with last year. Last fiscal year Walmart reported adjusted earnings per share of $4.91. Previously, Walmart said earnings per share would decline this year.

The solid sales and earnings upgrade from Walmart contrasts with general nervousness in the stock market over the strength of the economy and weak sales at some other retailers. On Wednesday, Macy's Inc. lowered its full-year earnings outlook, saying sales during the quarter didn't meet expectations amid worries over tariff-related cost increases, sending its shares down 13%.

