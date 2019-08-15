Log in
Walmart Inc.

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
  Report  
News 
News

Walmart : Continues Run of Sales Growth, Raises Forecasts

0
08/15/2019 | 08:06am EDT

By Sarah Nassauer

Walmart Inc. said sales rose in the second quarter and it raised its profit forecasts for the year, extending the retail giant's multiyear streak of growth as it takes market share from struggling competitors and expands online.

Sales at U.S. stores and websites operating at least 12 months grew 2.8%, due to some price increases, strong grocery sales and slightly more shoppers visiting stores and websites. U.S. e-commerce sales rose 37%.

"We're gaining market share. We're on track to exceed our original earnings expectations for the year," said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon Thursday in a release.

Walmart now expects U.S.comparable sales to rise at the upper end of a 2.5% to 3% range for the full year, an improvement from an earlier prediction of sales falling somewhere in that range.

Walmart increased its profit target for the year, saying that full-year earnings per share will come in at a "slight decrease to slight increase" compared with last year. Last fiscal year Walmart reported adjusted earnings per share of $4.91. Previously, Walmart said earnings per share would decline this year.

The solid sales and earnings upgrade from Walmart contrasts with general nervousness in the stock market over the strength of the economy and weak sales at some other retailers. On Wednesday, Macy's Inc. lowered its full-year earnings outlook, saying sales during the quarter didn't meet expectations amid worries over tariff-related cost increases, sending its shares down 13%.

Write to Sarah Nassauer at sarah.nassauer@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 523 B
EBIT 2020 21 663 M
Net income 2020 14 239 M
Debt 2020 56 173 M
Yield 2020 2,02%
P/E ratio 2020 21,2x
P/E ratio 2021 21,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,69x
EV / Sales2021 0,66x
Capitalization 303 B
Chart WALMART INC.
Duration : Period :
Walmart Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 112,22  $
Last Close Price 106,20  $
Spread / Highest target 22,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeremy King Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALMART INC.14.01%303 171
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC22.00%34 650
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%23 080
CARREFOUR3.19%13 678
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD-9.07%13 004
YONGHUI SUPERSTORES CO., LTD18.81%12 686
