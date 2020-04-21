Log in
Walmart : Corrections & Amplifications

04/21/2020

Sales at Walmart Inc.'s stores rose nearly 20% in March, and the company's 2020 fiscal year ended Jan. 31. In some editions Monday, a graphic with a Business & Finance article about Walmart incorrectly said that sales declined in March and that sales figures for the third and fourth quarters of the 2020 fiscal year were estimates.

HE 6's recording of "In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida" was released in 1971. An Off Duty article on Saturday about long songs incorrectly said 1968, which is when Iron Butterfly's version was recorded.

A photo that appeared with an April 6 article about New York coronavirus victims came from the Koutsoudakis family. The credit misspelled the family's name as Koustoudakis.

Readers can alert The Wall Street Journal to any errors in news articles by emailing wsjcontact@wsj.com or by calling 888-410-2667.

