Walmart : Hires More Than 14,000 Military Spouses in 12 months

Company celebrates Veterans Day with announcements around veteran and spouse hiring numbers, new military programs leadership and grant to Operation Homefront

To celebrate Veterans Day, Walmart further cemented its commitment to service members and their families with announcements on the company’s military spouse initiative and veteran hiring commitment. Since launching the Military Spouse Career Connection (MSCC) on Veterans Day 2018, Walmart has hired more than 14,000 military spouses and remains ahead of schedule to meet its goal of hiring 250,000 military veterans by the end of 2020. Walmart also announced the hiring of Brynt Parmeter as the new senior director of military programs and a $225,000 Walmart Foundation grant to Operation Homefront.

Walmart Hires More Than 14,000 Military Spouses

Walmart remains the largest U.S. company offering hiring preference to military spouses. The company introduced the MSCC program in 2018 as a complement to its Veterans Welcome Home Commitment to hire 250,000 military veterans by the end of 2020.

“This company has a long history of supporting members of the military and their families,” said Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner. “Last year, we decided to address the high unemployment rate among military spouses, by launching the Military Spouse Career Connection. Military spouses are capable and qualified for a variety of jobs offered by Walmart and Sam’s Club, and we wanted many more of them to join our family.”

According to the Department of Defense (DoD) Military Spouse Employment Partnership, 77 percent of military spouses want or need work, yet they face barriers to finding and maintaining employment due to the frequent relocation of their active duty spouses.

The DoD Military Spouse Employment Partnership also reports that more than 36 percent of military spouses relocated within the last 12 months, and this more than doubled their odds for being unemployed.

“After years of not being able to find an employer flexible enough to work with my schedule, I applied to Walmart and indicated that I was a military spouse,” said Amy Roper, Walmart Associate in Spring Lake, N.C. “I received a call back almost immediately, and Walmart made me feel like a welcome part of their family from the very beginning. They found a way to work with my schedule, and I’ve been proud to work for a company that goes to great lengths to support service members, veterans and their families.”

Walmart on Track to Surpass Veteran Hiring Goal

On Memorial Day 2013, Walmart introduced the Veterans Welcome Home Commitment with an initial goal of hiring 100,000 veterans. Two years later, the company expanded the original projection with the goal of hiring 250,000 veterans by the end of 2020. Walmart has since hired more than 243,000 veterans as part of its Veterans Welcome Home Commitment, and of those hired, more than 39,000 have been promoted to jobs with greater responsibility and higher pay.

“It’s our honor to support veterans and military families,” said Retired Brig. Gen. Gary Profit, Walmart senior director of military programs. “These men and women make us better, bringing the type of experience and work ethic we value here at Walmart. We’re proud to continue providing quality career opportunities when they return home.”

Walmart Appoints New Senior Director of Military Programs

In July of this year, Gary Profit announced his retirement, effective Jan. 31, 2020. He joined Walmart in 2008, and under his guidance and leadership, helped shape the company into a nationally-recognized military employer, with its military people brand serving as the cornerstone.

Following Profit’s announcement, Walmart named Brynt Parmeter as the new senior director of military programs. He joined Walmart on Oct. 28.

“Walmart’s longstanding commitment to support our military is something I have admired,” said Parmeter. “My goal is to continue building on the legacy established by Gary and look for ways to support the changing needs of military families in today’s world.”

Parmeter joins the company from NextFlex where he served as the director of workforce development, education and training. He was previously a Science and Technology Policy Fellow for the Department of Energy’s Advanced Manufacturing Office in Washington, D.C. and a principal and then partner with BMNT, a consulting firm where he ran a portfolio of human capital initiatives.

Before entering the private sector, Parmeter served more than 20 years as an Infantry Officer in the U.S. Army, rising to the rank of Colonel. During his time in military service, he served in a wide variety of operations and training roles, including 39 months in Iraq between 2003 and 2009. While there, he earned the Combat Infantry Badge and three Bronze Star Medals.

Walmart Foundation Awards Operation Homefront with $225,000 Grant

During its Veterans Day celebration today at Walmart’s corporate headquarters, the Walmart Foundation announced a $225,000 grant to Operation Homefront that will enable the organization to continue their strategic expansion and growth including the development of a new website, outreach tools and a key performance indicator dashboard as they strive to serve even more military families.

The Foundation has a long-standing relationship with Operation Homefront, funding many of the organization’s programs including Holiday Meals for Families, Back to School Brigade, Star Spangled Baby Showers and the Critical Financial Assistance fund. The grant builds upon a $40 million commitment Walmart and the Walmart Foundation made to a variety of veteran-based organizations between 2011-2019 to strengthen the support of service members as they reintegrate into their local communities.

For more information on Walmart and the Walmart Foundation’s philanthropic efforts around veteran programs visit walmart.org.

