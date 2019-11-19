Walmart : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,see Instruction 5(b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations.See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
POWER OF ATTORNEY
The undersigned hereby designates Gordon Y. Allison, Geoffrey W. Edwards, Jennifer F. Rudolph, and Kristopher A. Isham, or any one of them acting singly and with full power of substitution, as the undersigned?s true and lawful attorney-in-fact to:
prepare, execute in the undersigned?s name and on the undersigned?s behalf, and submit to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the ?SEC?) a Form ID, including amendments thereto, and any other documents necessary or appropriate to obtain codes, passwords, and passphrases enabling the undersigned to make filings with the SEC of reports required by Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Rule 144 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any rule or regulation of the SEC;
to execute and file on the undersigned?s behalf all Forms 3, 4, 5, and 144 (including any amendments thereto) that the undersigned may be required to file with the SEC and other regulatory bodies as a result of the undersigned?s ownership of or transactions in securities of Walmart Inc., including any filing required as a result of any indirect ownership of securities attributed to the undersigned under applicable law; and
(3)do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned which may be necessary or desirable to complete and execute any such Form 3, 4, 5, or 144, complete and execute any amendment or amendments thereto, and timely file such form with the SEC and any securities exchange or similar authority.
The authority of Gordon Y. Allison, Geoffrey W. Edwards, Jennifer F. Rudolph, or Kristopher A. Isham under this Power of Attorney shall continue until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4, 5, and 144 with regard to the undersigned?s ownership of or transactions in securities of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., unless earlier revoked in writing.
The undersigned acknowledges that neither Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., Gordon Y. Allison, Geoffrey W. Edwards, Jennifer F. Rudolph, nor Kristopher A. Isham are assuming any of the undersigned?s responsibilities to comply with
Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any rule or regulation of the SEC.