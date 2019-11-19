Log in
Walmart : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

11/19/2019 | 05:40pm EST

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Date of Event Requiring

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

McLay Kathryn J.

11/15/2019

Walmart Inc. [WMT]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

702 S.W. 8TH STREET

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

___X___ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

Executive Vice President /

(Street)

5. If Amendment, Date

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)

BENTONVILLE, AR 72716

Original Filed(MM/DD/YYYY)

_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

(Instr. 4)

Beneficially Owned

Form: Direct

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

(D) or Indirect

(I)

(Instr. 5)

Common

36667

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate Security

2. Date Exercisable

3. Title and Amount of

4. Conversion

5. Ownership

6. Nature of Indirect

(Instr. 4)

and Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

or Exercise

Form of

Beneficial Ownership

(MM/DD/YYYY)

Derivative Security

Price of

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

Derivative

Security:

Security

Direct (D) or

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Indirect (I)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

(Instr. 5)

Explanation of Responses:

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% OwnerOfficer

Other

McLay Kathryn J.

702 S.W. 8TH STREET

Executive Vice President

BENTONVILLE, AR 72716

Signatures

/s/ Jennifer F. Rudolph, by power of attorney

11/19/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

POWER OF ATTORNEY

The undersigned hereby designates Gordon Y. Allison, Geoffrey W. Edwards, Jennifer F. Rudolph, and Kristopher A. Isham, or any one of them acting singly and with full power of substitution, as the undersigned?s true and lawful attorney-in-fact to:

  1. prepare, execute in the undersigned?s name and on the undersigned?s behalf, and submit to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the ?SEC?) a Form ID, including amendments thereto, and any other documents necessary or appropriate to obtain codes, passwords, and passphrases enabling the undersigned to make filings with the SEC of reports required by Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Rule 144 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any rule or regulation of the SEC;
  2. to execute and file on the undersigned?s behalf all Forms 3, 4, 5, and 144 (including any amendments thereto) that the undersigned may be required to file with the SEC and other regulatory bodies as a result of the undersigned?s ownership of or transactions in securities of Walmart Inc., including any filing required as a result of any indirect ownership of securities attributed to the undersigned under applicable law; and
    (3)do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned which may be necessary or desirable to complete and execute any such Form 3, 4, 5, or 144, complete and execute any amendment or amendments thereto, and timely file such form with the SEC and any securities exchange or similar authority.

The authority of Gordon Y. Allison, Geoffrey W. Edwards, Jennifer F. Rudolph, or Kristopher A. Isham under this Power of Attorney shall continue until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4, 5, and 144 with regard to the undersigned?s ownership of or transactions in securities of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., unless earlier revoked in writing.

The undersigned acknowledges that neither Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., Gordon Y. Allison, Geoffrey W. Edwards, Jennifer F. Rudolph, nor Kristopher A. Isham are assuming any of the undersigned?s responsibilities to comply with

Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any rule or regulation of the SEC.

Date: November 13, 2019

/s/ Kathryn

McLay

Kathryn

McLay

Disclaimer

Walmart Inc. published this content on 19 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2019 22:39:02 UTC
