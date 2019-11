--Walmart Inc.'s Jet subsidiary is ending its fresh-food delivery business in New York City, Bloomberg reports.

--The retailer plans to close a warehouse in the Bronx and will eliminate 200 to 300 jobs, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the decision.

Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-11-22/walmart-s-jet-to-cease-its-new-york-city-fresh-grocery-business