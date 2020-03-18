Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walmart Inc.    WMT

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Walmart : Latest Walmart Store Changes to Support Associates and Customers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 07:54pm EDT

Our associates have been nothing short of heroic in their commitment to serve customers, stock shelves as quickly as possible and keep their stores clean. When their communities needed them the most, our people have been at their best. Their efforts continue to be a tremendous source of pride for everyone at Walmart.

Over the weekend we adjusted our operating hours to help make it easier for associates to stock and perform enhanced cleaning and sanitizing. We’re pleased with the results we are seeing and will take additional steps beginning Thursday, March 19.

Store Operating Hours

  • Walmart U.S. stores will adjust operating hours to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Stores that open later than 7 a.m. will continue their regular starting hours. This will further help associates restock the shelves for customers while continuing to clean and sanitize the store. While the store hours change for customers, our associates will continue to have access to their regular scheduled shifts and full hours.

Special Shopping Hours:

  • We know our older customers could be more vulnerable to the coronavirus and to better support them, Walmart is offering special shopping hours. From March 24 through April 28, Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older. This will start one hour before the store opens. Our Pharmacies and Vision Centers will also be open during this time.

Item Limitations:

  • We know communities are counting on us more than ever and we are determined to serve the broadest number of customers and ensure they have access to the key items they are looking for. Our stores will have limits for customers in certain categories including paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula and baby food.

Essential Services:

  • Our people are working hard to have every part of the store ready to serve customers. To help support our people and focus on the most critical areas of the store right now, we will temporarily shut down our Auto Care Centers to allow those associates to focus on stocking and cleaning in the rest of the store.
  • Also, our Vision Centers will operate on their normal schedule, providing essential services only such as glasses repair and helping customers pick up existing orders. We will have at least one associate to serve the needs of our Vision Care customers, while the other associates will help in the rest of the store.

I think every one of us has had to adjust our daily routines in some way, and it’s likely that could continue. We are paying very close attention to our stores and communities and will continue making the necessary changes to help make sure our associates are taken care of and that our customers can get what they need. Let’s all take care of each other out there.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WALMART INC.
07:54pWALMART : Latest Walmart Store Changes to Support Associates and Customers
BU
03/17WALMART : and the Walmart Foundation commit $25 million to global COVID-19 respo..
BU
03/17WALMART : Panic buying leaves retailers scrambling to restock
AQ
03/17WALMART : Up Over 10%, On Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2017 ..
DJ
03/16GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: France fines Apple
03/16WALMART : Thinking about trading options or stock in Biogen, Clorox, Centene, Ne..
PR
03/15Coronavirus Prompts Abercrombie, Nike, Others to Close Shops -- Update
DJ
03/15SAM'S CLUB : to Temporarily Adjust In-Club Shopping Hours
BU
03/15Coronavirus Prompts Abercrombie, Nike, Others to Close Shops
DJ
03/15BUSINESS FALLOUT : Walmart limits hours, airlines cut flying
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 536 B
EBIT 2021 22 151 M
Net income 2021 14 389 M
Debt 2021 49 510 M
Yield 2021 1,77%
P/E ratio 2021 24,5x
P/E ratio 2022 22,9x
EV / Sales2021 0,75x
EV / Sales2022 0,72x
Capitalization 351 B
Chart WALMART INC.
Duration : Period :
Walmart Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 126,94  $
Last Close Price 125,89  $
Spread / Highest target 11,2%
Spread / Average Target 0,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Dacona Smith Chief Operating Officer & Senior VP-Sam's Club
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALMART INC.-10.16%338 361
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-3.40%26 633
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.-19.56%26 154
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-5.96%17 742
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%16 992
COLES GROUP LIMITED14.35%13 746
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group