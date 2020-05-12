Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walmart Inc.    WMT

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/12 05:29:54 pm
123.875 USD   +0.17%
08:48pWALMART : Lawyer Accuses Walmart of Wrongful Termination Following Bribery Probe
DJ
12:58pWALMART : to Provide New Cash Bonus for Hourly Associates
DJ
12:09pWALMART : repeats cash bonuses for associates
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Walmart : Lawyer Accuses Walmart of Wrongful Termination Following Bribery Probe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 08:48pm EDT

By Dylan Tokar

A former in-house lawyer for Walmart Inc. has accused the retail giant of drumming up false claims of child abuse and inappropriate workplace conduct to undermine his work investigating bribery allegations in Mexico.

The claims by Shane Perry, a former Walmart ethics officer, are part of a wrongful termination lawsuit he filed last week in Arkansas state court.

In the complaint, Mr. Perry says he was pressured to change a memo on his findings on allegations that Walmart had violated the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, an antibribery law, in its efforts to rapidly expand in Mexico.

Walmart, however, said the corporate lawyer was fired in 2017 for violating company policies.

"Mr. Perry's termination was due to violation of our ethics, discrimination and harassment policies and had nothing to do with his work on our seven-year FCPA Investigation," a Walmart spokesperson said in a statement.

In his complaint, Mr. Perry accused the company of manufacturing reasons for his termination. Neither Mr. Perry nor his lawyer responded to a request for further comment.

The lawsuit was first reported by the Arkansas Times, a local weekly newspaper.

Walmart last year agreed to pay $282 million to resolve a yearslong investigation by U.S. authorities into the bribery allegations, which became public as a result of a 2012 New York Times investigation. The probe into the company had later expanded to its operations in other countries, including Brazil, China and India.

Mr. Perry was sent to Mexico in 2011 to look into the allegations, according to his complaint. After a four-day investigation, he wrote a memo to Walmart's senior management summarizing his findings.

He received no response, and no word was mentioned to Mr. Perry about his findings until five years later, he said.

The memo later became a topic of discussion between Walmart's lawyers and U.S. authorities, his complaint said. In 2017, he was asked to submit to an interview on the content of his memo. He agreed, and within 24 hours was interviewed twice by five lawyers on Walmart's defense team.

"Mr. Perry felt intimidated and threatened, even as a lawyer," the complaint said. "Perry refused to make changes in the memo."

The tension later escalated into a retaliatory campaign to get him fired, he claimed.

In his complaint, Mr. Perry accuses Walmart of attempting to dig up complaints and allegations that could serve as the basis to fire him and undermine his credibility.

Associates under Mr. Perry's supervision were interviewed about his conduct, he said. One, a single mother whom Mr. Perry had previously been asked to fire, reported him for inappropriate misconduct, his complaint said. It alleged that her claim was a pre-emptive move to save her job, and that Mr. Perry's attention was an effort to help her improve her job performance.

A conversation with a co-worker on parenting also became fodder for Mr. Perry's termination, his complaint alleged. In the conversation, Mr. Perry related an incident from years earlier in which he had used corporal punishment on two of his children after they lied about their use of a new tablet.

According to Mr. Perry's complaint, Walmart's report on him said he had lost control and beaten one of his children. A female employee later described her interview with Walmart's internal investigative team as a "witch hunt," the complaint said.

On the same day he was fired, Walmart reported him to state authorities for felony child abuse. Local authorities later closed their investigation into the matter without taking action, while the local prosecutor declined to pursue the case, Mr. Perry said.

Write to Dylan Tokar at dylan.tokar@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WALMART INC.
08:48pWALMART : Lawyer Accuses Walmart of Wrongful Termination Following Bribery Probe
DJ
12:58pWALMART : to Provide New Cash Bonus for Hourly Associates
DJ
12:09pWALMART : repeats cash bonuses for associates
BU
04:50aWALMART : Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of Single-Tenant ALDI in Souther..
AQ
05/11WALMART : to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on May 19, 2020
BU
05/07S&P Drops Twitter, Walmart, Other Big Names From ESG Index
DJ
05/07WALMART INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/06CARTER : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
AQ
05/02CVS HEALTH : Correction to Administration Tests for States Article on April 27
DJ
05/01WMT INVESTOR ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation ..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 537 B
EBIT 2021 21 823 M
Net income 2021 14 293 M
Debt 2021 56 113 M
Yield 2021 1,75%
P/E ratio 2021 24,2x
P/E ratio 2022 22,6x
EV / Sales2021 0,76x
EV / Sales2022 0,73x
Capitalization 351 B
Chart WALMART INC.
Duration : Period :
Walmart Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 129,65  $
Last Close Price 123,78  $
Spread / Highest target 17,1%
Spread / Average Target 4,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Dacona Smith Chief Operating Officer & Senior VP-Sam's Club
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALMART INC.4.06%350 444
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.-1.72%32 142
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.09%28 353
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-0.86%19 717
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION1.11%19 313
YONGHUI SUPERSTORES CO., LTD.2.22%13 245
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group