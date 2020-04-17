Walmart : Looks to Hire 50,000 More Workers

By Stephen Nakrosis



Walmart Inc. said it plans to hire 50,000 more workers across its stores, clubs, fulfillment and distribution centers.

The move comes on the tail of the company's plan to hire 150,000 workers by the end of May, which was completed six weeks ahead of schedule, it said.

The 50,000 new hires "will primarily be temporary associates and will support our current associates and customers in locations with specific needs."

Walmart said it has worked with over 70 companies who have furloughed workers as part of its drive to hire new associates. The company also said about 85% of those being hired will work in part-time and temporary jobs, but added it expects some to convert to permanent roles.

