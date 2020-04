By Colin Kellaher

Walmart Inc. on Thursday said it has met its goal to add more than 200,000 employees at its stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers since mid-March in a bid to meet increased demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bentonville, Ark., retail giant also said it made a $180 million accelerated payout to its employees as part of its quarterly incentive program.

Walmart previously said the new jobs would primarily be temporary, adding that it was working with more than 70 companies that had furloughed employees to find jobs for those workers.

The company earlier this month paid a special cash bonus of $300 to full-time hourly employees and $150 to part-time hourly staffers, for a total of more than $365 million.

