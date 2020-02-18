Log in
WALMART INC.

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/18 08:02:25 am
117.235 USD   -0.56%
Walmart : Posts Mixed Holiday Sales -- Update

02/18/2020 | 07:37am EST

By Sarah Nassauer

Walmart Inc. reported sluggish holidays sales despite continued online gains, adding to a string of disappointments from traditional retailers as they adjust to changing shopping habits.

Walmart said U.S. comparable sales, those from stores and digital channels operating for at least 12 months, increased 1.9% in the fourth quarter, less than the nearly 3% growth the company predicted.

The results showed the world's biggest retailer struggled to get shoppers to spend in its stores during a shorter holiday selling season as it ramped up efforts to compete with Amazon.com Inc. Walmart's U.S. e-commerce sales rose 35% in the fourth quarter, boosted by online grocery orders.

Executives said the holiday season started strong around Thanksgiving but blamed soft sales of general merchandise in the weeks before Christmas. They will host an investor day later Tuesday where analysts expect to hear more about the company's strategy.

Walmart forecast another year of strong sales growth, predicting U.S. comparable sales will increase at least 2.5% in fiscal 2021 -- after rising 2.8% in the year just ended. It expects U.S. e-commerce growth for the year of 30%, less than the 37% booked in 2020.

"We started and finished the quarter with momentum, while sales leading up to Christmas in our U.S. stores were a little softer than expected," said Chief Executive Doug McMillon in a press release. "The new year has started off well."

Operating income fell 12.3% for the fourth quarter, to $5.3 billion, as the company continues to invest in its online operations. Walmart has pinched spending elsewhere, adding more automation to stores and laying off workers at some of its unprofitable e-commerce brands.

During the quarter Walmart continued to work to cut expenses but the savings didn't have as much impact as expected "due to lower sales volumes and some pressure related to associate scheduling," Chief Financial Officer Brett Biggs said in the release.

Overall, Walmart reported revenue rose 2% to $141.67 billion for the three months ended Jan. 31, including gains in its international markets and its Sam's Club warehouse chain. Net income was $4.14 billion, up 12% from a year, including several one-time tax items.

Walmart has fared better than most U.S. retailers in recent years, as the retail giant ramps up online grocery orders and takes market share from smaller chains like Sears that are closing stores.

The holiday season has been a disappointment to most traditional retailers. Target Corp. fell short of its own expectations, citing weak sales in toys and electronics. Macy's Inc. recently said it would close another 125 of its department stores.

Due to a late Thanksgiving, there were six fewer days in the 2019 holiday-shopping season compared with 2018, which may have eaten into sales, said retail analysts.

Walmart shares, which are trading near all-time highs, were little changed in early Tuesday trading. The stock closed Friday at $117.89, down slightly so far this year after rallying roughly 30% last year.

Write to Sarah Nassauer at sarah.nassauer@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TARGET CORPORATION -1.40% 116.63 Delayed Quote.-9.03%
WALMART INC. 0.38% 117.89 Delayed Quote.-0.80%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 521 B
EBIT 2020 21 803 M
Net income 2020 14 712 M
Debt 2020 53 849 M
Yield 2020 1,81%
P/E ratio 2020 22,8x
P/E ratio 2021 22,6x
EV / Sales2020 0,74x
EV / Sales2021 0,72x
Capitalization 334 B
Chart WALMART INC.
Duration : Period :
Walmart Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 127,97  $
Last Close Price 117,89  $
Spread / Highest target 18,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Dacona Smith Chief Operating Officer & Senior VP-Sam's Club
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALMART INC.-0.80%334 475
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.6.92%37 375
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.8.84%34 528
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%24 174
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD22.78%21 248
COLES GROUP LIMITED13.95%15 154
