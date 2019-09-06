Log in
WALMART INC.

(WMT)
Walmart : Quarterly Report

09/06/2019

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q

(Mark One)

  • Quarterly Report Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

For the quarterly period ended July 31, 2019.

or

  • Transition Report Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

For the transition period from

to

.

Commission File Number 001-6991

WALMART INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

71-0415188

(State or other jurisdiction of

(I.R.S. Employer

incorporation or organization)

Identification No.)

702 S.W. 8th Street

Bentonville AR

72716

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (479) 273-4000

Former name, former address and former fiscal year, if changed since last report: N/A

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or such shorter periods that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes No

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, par value $0.10 per share

WMT

New York Stock Exchange

1.900% Notes Due 2022

New York Stock Exchange

2.550% Notes Due 2026

New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large Accelerated Filer

Accelerated Filer

Non-Accelerated Filer

Smaller Reporting Company

Emerging Growth Company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by a check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes No

The registrant had 2,844,284,080 shares of common stock outstanding as of September 4, 2019.

Table of Contents

Walmart Inc.

Form 10-Q

For the Quarterly Period Ended July 31, 2019

Table of Contents

Page

Part I. Financial Information

Item 1. Financial Statements

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

3

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

4

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

5

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity

6

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

8

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

9

Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

20

Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

32

Item 4. Controls and Procedures

32

Part II. Other Information

Item 1. Legal Proceedings

33

Item 1A. Risk Factors

34

Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

34

Item 5. Other Information

34

Item 6. Exhibits

38

Signatures

39

2

Table of Contents

PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Financial Statements

Walmart Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended July

Six Months Ended July

31,

31,

(Amounts in millions, except per share data)

2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenues:

Net sales

$

129,388

$

127,059

$

252,337

$

248,689

Membership and other income

989

969

1,965

2,029

Total revenues

130,377

128,028

254,302

250,718

Costs and expenses:

Cost of sales

97,923

95,571

190,957

187,278

Operating, selling, general and administrative expenses

26,871

26,707

52,817

52,536

Operating income

5,583

5,750

10,528

10,904

Interest:

Debt

558

460

1,146

897

Finance, capital lease and financing obligations

83

94

168

187

Interest income

(56)

(51)

(104)

(94)

Interest, net

585

503

1,210

990

Other (gains) and losses

85

4,849

(752)

6,694

Income before income taxes

4,913

398

10,070

3,220

Provision for income taxes

1,233

1,125

2,484

1,671

Consolidated net income (loss)

3,680

(727)

7,586

1,549

Consolidated net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(70)

(134)

(134)

(276)

Consolidated net income (loss) attributable to Walmart

$

3,610

$

(861)

$

7,452

$

1,273

Net income (loss) per common share:

Basic net income (loss) per common share attributable to Walmart

$

1.27

$

(0.29)

$

2.60

$

0.43

Diluted net income (loss) per common share attributable to Walmart

1.26

(0.29)

2.59

0.43

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

Basic

2,853

2,946

2,861

2,948

Diluted

2,869

2,946

2,878

2,963

Dividends declared per common share

$

-

$

-

$

2.12

$

2.08

See accompanying notes.

3

Table of Contents

Walmart Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended July

Six Months Ended July

31,

31,

(Amounts in millions)

2019

2018

2019

2018

Consolidated net income (loss)

$

3,680

$

(727)

$

7,586

$

1,549

Consolidated net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(70)

(134)

(134)

(276)

Consolidated net income (loss) attributable to Walmart

3,610

(861)

7,452

1,273

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes

Currency translation and other

(81)

(2,685)

426

(1,220)

Net investment hedges

140

193

248

261

Cash flow hedges

(158)

(155)

(289)

(232)

Minimum pension liability

4

9

5

52

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes

(95)

(2,638)

390

(1,139)

Other comprehensive (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(84)

290

(118)

127

Other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Walmart

(179)

(2,348)

272

(1,012)

Comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes

3,585

(3,365)

7,976

410

Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(154)

156

(252)

(149)

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Walmart

$

3,431

$

(3,209)

$

7,724

$

261

See accompanying notes.

4

Table of Contents

Walmart Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

July 31,

January 31,

July 31,

(Amounts in millions)

2019

2019

2018

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

9,283

$

7,722

$

15,840

Receivables, net

5,382

6,283

5,002

Inventories

44,134

44,269

41,985

Prepaid expenses and other

2,572

3,623

3,543

Total current assets

61,371

61,897

66,370

Property and equipment, net

104,674

104,317

104,019

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

17,239

-

-

Finance lease right-of-use assets, net

3,949

-

-

Property under capital lease and financing obligations, net

-

7,078

6,998

Goodwill

31,454

31,181

17,840

Other long-term assets

16,174

14,822

10,835

Total assets

$

234,861

$

219,295

$

206,062

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Short-term borrowings

$

3,681

$

5,225

$

444

Accounts payable

45,871

47,060

43,128

Dividends payable

3,023

-

3,057

Accrued liabilities

20,691

22,159

22,846

Accrued income taxes

387

428

424

Long-term debt due within one year

4,396

1,876

1,090

Operating lease obligations due within one year

1,795

-

-

Finance lease obligations due within one year

439

-

-

Capital lease and financing obligations due within one year

-

729

694

Total current liabilities

80,283

77,477

71,683

Long-term debt

44,404

43,520

44,958

Long-term operating lease obligations

16,079

-

-

Long-term finance lease obligations

3,915

-

-

Long-term capital lease and financing obligations

-

6,683

6,610

Deferred income taxes and other

13,049

11,981

8,999

Commitments and contingencies

Equity:

Common stock

285

288

294

Capital in excess of par value

2,880

2,965

2,710

Retained earnings

78,432

80,785

80,810

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(11,270)

(11,542)

(12,629)

Total Walmart shareholders' equity

70,327

72,496

71,185

Noncontrolling interest

6,804

7,138

2,627

Total equity

77,131

79,634

73,812

Total liabilities and equity

$

234,861

$

219,295

$

206,062

See accompanying notes.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Walmart Inc. published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 20:36:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
