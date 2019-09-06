Walmart : Quarterly Report

Quarterly Report Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
For the quarterly period ended July 31, 2019.
or
Transition Report Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
For the transition period from
to
.
Commission File Number 001-6991
WALMART INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware
71-0415188
(State or other jurisdiction of
(I.R.S. Employer
incorporation or organization)
Identification No.)
702 S.W. 8th Street
Bentonville AR
72716
(Address of principal executive offices)
(Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (479) 273-4000
Former name, former address and former fiscal year, if changed since last report: N/A
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or such shorter periods that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☒ No ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ☒ No ☐
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, par value $0.10 per share
WMT
New York Stock Exchange
1.900% Notes Due 2022
New York Stock Exchange
2.550% Notes Due 2026
New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.
Large Accelerated Filer
☒
Accelerated Filer
☐
Non-Accelerated Filer
☐
Smaller Reporting Company
☐
Emerging Growth Company
☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Indicate by a check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ☐ No ☒
The registrant had 2,844,284,080 shares of common stock outstanding as of September 4, 2019.
Table of Contents
Walmart Inc.
Form 10-Q
For the Quarterly Period Ended July 31, 2019
Table of Contents
Page
Part I. Financial Information
Item 1. Financial Statements
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
3
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
4
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
5
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity
6
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
8
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
9
Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
20
Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk
32
Item 4. Controls and Procedures
32
Part II. Other Information
Item 1. Legal Proceedings
33
Item 1A. Risk Factors
34
Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds
34
Item 5. Other Information
34
Item 6. Exhibits
38
Signatures
39
2
Table of Contents
PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1. Financial Statements
Walmart Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended July
Six Months Ended July
31,
31,
(Amounts in millions, except per share data)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenues:
Net sales
$
129,388
$
127,059
$
252,337
$
248,689
Membership and other income
989
969
1,965
2,029
Total revenues
130,377
128,028
254,302
250,718
Costs and expenses:
Cost of sales
97,923
95,571
190,957
187,278
Operating, selling, general and administrative expenses
26,871
26,707
52,817
52,536
Operating income
5,583
5,750
10,528
10,904
Interest:
Debt
558
460
1,146
897
Finance, capital lease and financing obligations
83
94
168
187
Interest income
(56)
(51)
(104)
(94)
Interest, net
585
503
1,210
990
Other (gains) and losses
85
4,849
(752)
6,694
Income before income taxes
4,913
398
10,070
3,220
Provision for income taxes
1,233
1,125
2,484
1,671
Consolidated net income (loss)
3,680
(727)
7,586
1,549
Consolidated net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(70)
(134)
(134)
(276)
Consolidated net income (loss) attributable to Walmart
$
3,610
$
(861)
$
7,452
$
1,273
Net income (loss) per common share:
Basic net income (loss) per common share attributable to Walmart
$
1.27
$
(0.29)
$
2.60
$
0.43
Diluted net income (loss) per common share attributable to Walmart
1.26
(0.29)
2.59
0.43
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
2,853
2,946
2,861
2,948
Diluted
2,869
2,946
2,878
2,963
Dividends declared per common share
$
-
$
-
$
2.12
$
2.08
See accompanying notes.
3
Table of Contents
Walmart Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended July
Six Months Ended July
31,
31,
(Amounts in millions)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Consolidated net income (loss)
$
3,680
$
(727)
$
7,586
$
1,549
Consolidated net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(70)
(134)
(134)
(276)
Consolidated net income (loss) attributable to Walmart
3,610
(861)
7,452
1,273
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes
Currency translation and other
(81)
(2,685)
426
(1,220)
Net investment hedges
140
193
248
261
Cash flow hedges
(158)
(155)
(289)
(232)
Minimum pension liability
4
9
5
52
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes
(95)
(2,638)
390
(1,139)
Other comprehensive (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
(84)
290
(118)
127
Other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Walmart
(179)
(2,348)
272
(1,012)
Comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes
3,585
(3,365)
7,976
410
Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
(154)
156
(252)
(149)
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Walmart
$
3,431
$
(3,209)
$
7,724
$
261
See accompanying notes.
4
Table of Contents
Walmart Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
July 31,
January 31,
July 31,
(Amounts in millions)
2019
2019
2018
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
9,283
$
7,722
$
15,840
Receivables, net
5,382
6,283
5,002
Inventories
44,134
44,269
41,985
Prepaid expenses and other
2,572
3,623
3,543
Total current assets
61,371
61,897
66,370
Property and equipment, net
104,674
104,317
104,019
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
17,239
-
-
Finance lease right-of-use assets, net
3,949
-
-
Property under capital lease and financing obligations, net
-
7,078
6,998
Goodwill
31,454
31,181
17,840
Other long-term assets
16,174
14,822
10,835
Total assets
$
234,861
$
219,295
$
206,062
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
$
3,681
$
5,225
$
444
Accounts payable
45,871
47,060
43,128
Dividends payable
3,023
-
3,057
Accrued liabilities
20,691
22,159
22,846
Accrued income taxes
387
428
424
Long-term debt due within one year
4,396
1,876
1,090
Operating lease obligations due within one year
1,795
-
-
Finance lease obligations due within one year
439
-
-
Capital lease and financing obligations due within one year
-
729
694
Total current liabilities
80,283
77,477
71,683
Long-term debt
44,404
43,520
44,958
Long-term operating lease obligations
16,079
-
-
Long-term finance lease obligations
3,915
-
-
Long-term capital lease and financing obligations
-
6,683
6,610
Deferred income taxes and other
13,049
11,981
8,999
Commitments and contingencies
Equity:
Common stock
285
288
294
Capital in excess of par value
2,880
2,965
2,710
Retained earnings
78,432
80,785
80,810
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(11,270)
(11,542)
(12,629)
Total Walmart shareholders' equity
70,327
72,496
71,185
Noncontrolling interest
6,804
7,138
2,627
Total equity
77,131
79,634
73,812
Total liabilities and equity
$
234,861
$
219,295
$
206,062
See accompanying notes.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Walmart Inc. published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 20:36:08 UTC