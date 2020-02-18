Walmart : Releases Q4 and FY20 Full-year Earnings

Walmart U.S. Q4 comp sales1 grew 1.9% and Walmart U.S. eCommerce sales grew 35%, Q4 FY20 GAAP EPS of $1.45; Adjusted EPS2 of $1.38, Disruption in Chile and a legal matter lowered GAAP and Adjusted EPS by about $0.05, Fiscal year 2020 GAAP EPS of $5.19; Adjusted EPS2 of $4.93, FY21 guidance includes net sales growth of about 3%; U.S. comp sales growth of at least 2.5%; U.S. eCommerce net sales growth of about 30%; EPS of $5.00 to $5.15

