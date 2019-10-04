Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walmart Inc.    WMT

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Walmart : Retailer Group Predicts Robust Holidays, but Sounds Warning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Sarah Nassauer

Retailers expect a strong holiday shopping season, but warn that global political and economic uncertainty could erode consumer confidence and spending.

The National Retail Federation, which represents retailers including Walmart Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Macy's Inc., said Thursday it expects holiday sales to rise in a range of 3.8% to 4.2% -- to about $730 billion -- after sales came in lower than expected last year in the midst of a federal government shutdown.

Retailers and consumers are feeling confident amid low unemployment and rising wages, but the economy is growing at a slower pace than last year and there is "considerable uncertainty around issues including trade, interest rates, global risk factors and political rhetoric," said Matthew Shay, president of the retail federation.

The NRF's figures, which cover sales online and in stores from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 and exclude auto, gasoline and restaurant sales, are in line with those of retail consulting firms.

AlixPartners predicts holiday sales to rise between 4.4% and 5.3% compared with last year. "While our 2019 forecast is an upswing from last year, tariffs and the trade war are finally beginning to take a hit on consumer confidence, and the buzz of an oncoming recession is getting louder," the firm said in a research report.

U.S. stocks are down in October as signs emerge that a manufacturing slowdown has spread to other parts of the economy. Last week, consumer spending, the driving force in the U.S. economy, showed a slight slowdown in August. Federal data released Thursday showed services activity in the U.S. and eurozone softened in September. Investors and economists are watching Friday's planned employment-data report carefully.

The NRF and retailers have long pointed to the trade war between the U.S. and China as a potential source of economic instability, but so far that mostly hasn't translated to higher prices for consumers, Mr. Shay said Thursday on a call with reporters.

The Trump administration has imposed tariffs on the majority of goods imported from China, with some to take effect later in the holiday season on consumer goods including toys and apparel. China also has imposed tariffs on some U.S. goods. Both countries have offered some concessions ahead of high-level negotiations between the countries in October. On Wednesday, the administration said it would impose tariffs on aircraft, food and other goods from the European Union.

"None of these retailers want to pass on cost to consumers if they can avoid it," said the retail federation's Mr. Shay. But if cost increases because of tariffs spread to more categories of goods in the coming weeks and months, he said, "tariffs certainly could make an impact."

Write to Sarah Nassauer at sarah.nassauer@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MACY'S 1.02% 14.8 Delayed Quote.-50.30%
WALMART INC. 0.16% 116.31 Delayed Quote.24.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WALMART INC.
02:48aCOSTCO WHOLESALE : Posts Strong Sales For Quarter
DJ
02:48aWALMART : Retailer Group Predicts Robust Holidays, but Sounds Warning
DJ
10/03COSTCO WHOLESALE : Reports Strong Sales, but Tax Charge Squeezes Profit
DJ
10/03COSTCO WHOLESALE : Tax Issue Weighs on Costco's Profit In Latest Quarter
DJ
10/03WALMART : Retailers Give Sunny Holiday Forecast but Sound a Warning -- Update
DJ
10/03WALMART : Retailers Give Sunny Holiday Forecast, but Sound a Warning
DJ
10/03WALMART : Thinking about trading options or stock in Apple, Facebook, Johnson & ..
PR
10/02FDA Recommends Against Using Certain Test on Ranitidine, Says it May Generate..
DJ
10/02Elizabeth Warren Unveils Plan to Tax Lobbying by Corporations and Trade Assoc..
DJ
10/02WALMART : Retail giant Walmart halts sales of Zantac and related drugs
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 522 B
EBIT 2020 21 819 M
Net income 2020 14 508 M
Debt 2020 56 499 M
Yield 2020 1,84%
P/E ratio 2020 22,9x
P/E ratio 2021 22,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,74x
EV / Sales2021 0,72x
Capitalization 331 B
Chart WALMART INC.
Duration : Period :
Walmart Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 119,75  $
Last Close Price 116,31  $
Spread / Highest target 20,4%
Spread / Average Target 2,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Dacona Smith Chief Operating Officer & Senior VP-Sam's Club
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALMART INC.24.86%337 560
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.19.57%34 557
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%22 558
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD19.07%16 427
CARREFOUR1.27%13 971
COLES GROUP LIMITED29.81%13 855
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group