Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walmart Inc.    WMT

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Walmart Sells Its Indian Stores to Flipkart

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 02:15am EDT

By Sarah Nassauer

Walmart Inc. is selling its Indian stores to Flipkart, the e-commerce startup it controls, consolidating its operations in the world's second-most-populous country as it works to fend off Amazon.com Inc.

Walmart operates 28 warehouse-club-style stores in India that are only open to members. Branded as Best Price Modern Wholesale, the stores serve independent retailers and other small businesses. Indian regulations prohibit Walmart from operating supercenters or selling its own inventory directly to consumers through its websites.

Flipkart will buy Walmart India, adding the wholesale business and around 5,200 employees to its e-commerce and other operations, creating a Flipkart Wholesale business later this summer, Walmart said. A Walmart spokesman declined to share financial terms of the deal.

In 2018 Walmart bought a roughly 77% stake in Flipkart for $16 billion--the U.S. giant's largest-ever acquisition. Last week Walmart said it led another investment round in the startup for $1.2 billion, raising Flipkart's valuation to $24.9 billion. Walmart's stake in Flipkart increased after the investment round, said a person familiar with the situation.

Amazon is also pushing aggressively to grow its business in India, investing billions of dollars to compete.

But both American behemoths have bumped up against regulatory hurdles in the country, as well as the challenge of navigating a fragmented retail space made up primarily of small, independent retailers.

Soon after Walmart sealed its investment in Flipkart, India altered its rules for online sales by foreign-owned retailers, forcing Amazon and Walmart to rewire their supply chains. The rules don't apply to local rivals.

Flipkart aims to use Walmart's wholesale business to work more closely with independent retailers in the country, offering more products and services such as financing, the company said. Walmart India CEO Sameer Aggarwal will remain during a transition period, then move to another role within Walmart, the company said.

Walmart opened its first membership-based wholesale outlets in India in 2009, with hopes it would eventually be allowed to open stores available to all shoppers.

Walmart, which had $520 billion in net sales globally last fiscal year, doesn't break out sales from India, which is a small part of its international operations. The country is included with Africa, South America, Japan and other international markets that generated a collective $28.5 billion in net sales last fiscal year.

The U.S. giant has been revamping its international operations, selling its e-commerce operations in China in 2016 to JD.com, selling 80% of its Brazil store business in 2018 to a private-equity firm, and most recently reviving efforts to find a buyer for its Asda grocery-store chain in the U.K.

Write to Sarah Nassauer at sarah.nassauer@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.20% 477.22 Delayed Quote.-11.32%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.23% 5.9234 Delayed Quote.32.33%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.23% 159.09 Delayed Quote.-7.77%
WALMART INC. 0.25% 132.66 Delayed Quote.11.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WALMART INC.
02:15aWalmart Sells Its Indian Stores to Flipkart
DJ
02:06aWALMART : Majority-Owned Flipkart Launches Wholesale Business to Help Small Busi..
PU
07/22Apple Defends App Store Ahead of House Hearing -- Update
DJ
07/22Fed, Walmart share the push to #maskup
RE
07/22EBay to Sell Classifieds Unit for $9.2 Billion -- WSJ
DJ
07/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/21Consumer Cos Up After Coke Earnings Boosts Consumer Products Companies -- Con..
DJ
07/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 544 B - -
Net income 2021 14 360 M - -
Net Debt 2021 55 565 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,8x
Yield 2021 1,65%
Capitalization 376 B 376 B -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 2 200 000
Free-Float 49,1%
Chart WALMART INC.
Duration : Period :
Walmart Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 136,09 $
Last Close Price 132,66 $
Spread / Highest target 13,8%
Spread / Average Target 2,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Dacona Smith Chief Operating Officer & Senior VP-Sam's Club
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALMART INC.11.63%375 687
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.9.56%37 472
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-13.19%28 510
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-12.27%22 598
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED14.72%17 735
COLES GROUP LIMITED21.29%17 219
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group