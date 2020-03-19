Walmart : Sends Corporate Staff Home

By Sarah Nassauer

Walmart Inc. has further limited store hours and asked corporate employees in its Bentonville, Ark., headquarters to work from home.

The vast majority of Walmart's 1.5 million U.S. employees work in stores or warehouses. The company's corporate headquarters has around 15,000 employees. Walmart confirmed that earlier this week it asked those employees to begin working from home.

The retail behemoth also further cut store hours to allow for overnight cleaning and stocking of shelves amid a surge of shopping for everyday goods and put purchase limits on more items, including milk and eggs.

Stores normally open 24 hours were closed overnight starting last weekend. Walmart will now limit store hours to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., adding two and a half more hours of closure. Workers will have the same shifts and hours, the company said Wednesday. Starting next week, a senior hour will be added every Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.

"I think every one of us has had to adjust our daily routines in some way, and it's likely that could continue," said Dacona Smith, chief operating officer of Walmart U.S., in a blog post.

