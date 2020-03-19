Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walmart Inc.    WMT

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/19 02:29:17 pm
123.16 USD   +0.92%
02:10pWALMART : Sends Corporate Staff Home
DJ
09:32aWALMART : Thinking about trading options or stock in Akamai Technologies, Citrix Systems, Eli Lilly, Veeva Systems, or Walmart?
PR
02:48aSQUARE : Wins OK For Bank
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Walmart : Sends Corporate Staff Home

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 02:10pm EDT

By Sarah Nassauer

Walmart Inc. has further limited store hours and asked corporate employees in its Bentonville, Ark., headquarters to work from home.

The vast majority of Walmart's 1.5 million U.S. employees work in stores or warehouses. The company's corporate headquarters has around 15,000 employees. Walmart confirmed that earlier this week it asked those employees to begin working from home.

The retail behemoth also further cut store hours to allow for overnight cleaning and stocking of shelves amid a surge of shopping for everyday goods and put purchase limits on more items, including milk and eggs.

Stores normally open 24 hours were closed overnight starting last weekend. Walmart will now limit store hours to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., adding two and a half more hours of closure. Workers will have the same shifts and hours, the company said Wednesday. Starting next week, a senior hour will be added every Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.

"I think every one of us has had to adjust our daily routines in some way, and it's likely that could continue," said Dacona Smith, chief operating officer of Walmart U.S., in a blog post.

Write to Sarah Nassauer at sarah.nassauer@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WALMART INC.
02:10pWALMART : Sends Corporate Staff Home
DJ
09:32aWALMART : Thinking about trading options or stock in Akamai Technologies, Citrix..
PR
02:48aSQUARE : Wins OK For Bank
DJ
03/19WALMART INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/18WALMART : Latest Walmart Store Changes to Support Associates and Customers
BU
03/17WALMART : and the Walmart Foundation commit $25 million to global COVID-19 respo..
BU
03/17WALMART : Panic buying leaves retailers scrambling to restock
AQ
03/17WALMART : Up Over 10%, On Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2017 ..
DJ
03/16GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: France fines Apple
03/16WALMART : Thinking about trading options or stock in Biogen, Clorox, Centene, Ne..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 521 B
EBIT 2020 21 803 M
Net income 2020 14 712 M
Debt 2020 53 849 M
Yield 2020 1,74%
P/E ratio 2020 23,7x
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,77x
EV / Sales2021 0,74x
Capitalization 348 B
Chart WALMART INC.
Duration : Period :
Walmart Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 127,00  $
Last Close Price 122,58  $
Spread / Highest target 14,2%
Spread / Average Target 3,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Dacona Smith Chief Operating Officer & Senior VP-Sam's Club
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALMART INC.0.35%350 760
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-3.40%26 630
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.-19.75%26 110
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%17 143
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-5.96%16 717
COLES GROUP LIMITED16.24%13 210
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group