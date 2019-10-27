Log in
Walmart Inc.

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
  Report  
News 
News

Walmart : Sparks Panic and Confusion in the Dish-Soap Aisle -- Update

0
10/27/2019 | 04:57pm EDT

By Sharon Terlep and Sarah Nassauer

Procter & Gamble Co. didn't make enough dish soap, and Walmart Inc. is letting all its customers know about it.

P&G, which makes Dawn and Gain dish soap, told retailers in recent weeks that they couldn't make enough hand-dishwashing soap, and that some varieties might be in short supply for a time. In response, Walmart, the country's largest retailer, posted signs in many of its stores warning customers of a "national supply shortage."

The signs sparked a mix of concern and confusion. Some customers posted photos on social media showing the warning signs taped to shelves that were fully stocked. "Is Walmart making this up or is there really a national dish soap shortage?" asked one account on Twitter.

Adding to the confusion, some rival retailers said they had plenty of soap. P&G wasn't pleased, as some at the company worried the warnings could exacerbate the problem by causing a run on the product, according to people familiar with the matter.

"There is a national dish-soap shortage, so the signs are up for customer awareness," said a Walmart spokeswoman.

The signs say shoppers should expect shortages through Dec. 1.

There is little indication that Walmart's rivals are experiencing a disruption. "We have no reason to believe that our dish-soap inventory will be impacted by any vendor-related issues," said Joshua Thomas, a Target Corp. spokesman. Several grocery chains, including Michigan-based Meijer Inc. and Pennsylvania-based Giant Food Stores, said they aren't experiencing a shortage. CVS Health Corp. said it "is currently meeting demand" for Dawn.

Walmart and other retailers occasionally post signs in store aisles telling customers about product shortages, but at Walmart it is usually used to explain bare shelves to shoppers or when a shortage is significant, said current and former executives from consumer-goods companies and Walmart. Wet weather during the growing season led to a canned-vegetable shortage this summer, prompting Walmart to post signs for shoppers on sparse shelves.

The signs at Walmart were posted in stores across the country, often in front of generally full shelves, according to photo and survey data from Field Agent Inc., a Fayetteville, Ark.-based company that enlists shoppers to collect photos of store conditions. Some stores were noticeably short on Dawn and Gain.

Any hiccup in P&G's dish-soap supply could disproportionately hit Walmart. Walmart is a larger seller of P&G products than any other retailer, accounting for 15% of the consumer-goods company's total sales last year, according to financial filings. At the same time, Walmart often operates with lower inventory on hand than competitors to more efficiently run its supply chain, said current and former executives from consumer-goods companies and Walmart. When there is a supply snafu it could cause a larger ripple effect at Walmart.

Handwashing-dish soap is a $1.6 billion industry in the U.S. and is dominated by P&G, which controls close to 60% of the market with its Dawn, Gain and Ivory brand soaps.

P&G, calling the issue a "short-term inconvenience," said the supply snafu is resolved and that all soap varieties should be available soon. A P&G spokesman said the company wasn't involved in the decision to put up the signs and didn't specify when the company expects supply to return to regular levels.

"We are aware that some P&G hand dish products may be harder to find right now," the spokesman said in a statement. "For a brief period, demand exceeded what we were able to supply, but this was temporary."

P&G makes most of its dish soap at a 114-year-old factory in Kansas City, Kan., which is slated to close next year when the company moves soap production to a new plant in West Virginia. The spokesman declined to elaborate on what prevented P&G from producing enough soap.

On Twitter, some shoppers joked they would make alternative dish plans. "Soooo...paper plates and plastic utensils until December?" one wrote.

Jaewon Kang contributed to this article.

Write to Sharon Terlep at sharon.terlep@wsj.com and Sarah Nassauer at sarah.nassauer@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY -1.23% 123.25 Delayed Quote.34.08%
WALMART INC. -0.05% 119.04 Delayed Quote.27.79%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 523 B
EBIT 2020 21 849 M
Net income 2020 14 548 M
Debt 2020 56 464 M
Yield 2020 1,80%
P/E ratio 2020 23,4x
P/E ratio 2021 23,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,76x
EV / Sales2021 0,73x
Capitalization 339 B
Chart WALMART INC.
Duration : Period :
Walmart Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 121,67  $
Last Close Price 119,10  $
Spread / Highest target 17,5%
Spread / Average Target 2,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Dacona Smith Chief Operating Officer & Senior VP-Sam's Club
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALMART INC.27.79%338 754
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.15.09%33 666
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%24 178
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD18.31%16 553
CARREFOUR5.53%13 886
COLES GROUP LIMITED27.43%13 609
