Walmart : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

Represents stock units withheld to satisfy tax withholding obligations upon the partial vesting of previously reported 3,554,093 restricted stock units (the "RSUs") that were granted to the Reporting Person on September 19, 2016, in connection with, and in consideration of, the Issuer's acquisition of Jet.com, Inc. and the Reporting Person becoming an employee and executive officer of the Issuer. The Reporting Person cannot exercise voting rights over the remaining portion of the unvested RSUs.
Lore Marc E.
221 RIVER STREET, 8TH FLOOR
Executive Vice President
HOBOKEN, NJ 07030
/s/ Kristopher A. Isham, by power of attorney
11/27/2019
