Walmart : Statement on Cielo Vista Mall Shooting

We are in shock over the tragic events at the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, where Walmart store #2201 and Sam's Club #6502 are located. We're praying for the victims, the community and our associates, as well as the first responders who are on the scene. We're working closely with law enforcement and will update as appropriate.

