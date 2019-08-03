Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walmart Inc.    WMT

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 08/02 04:00:47 pm
109.4 USD   +0.02%
10:00pWALMART : Statement on El Paso Shooting
PU
08:50pTwenty People Killed in Texas Walmart Shooting -- Update
DJ
05:53pWALMART : Suspect in Custody After Deadly Shooting at Texas Walmart
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Walmart : Statement on El Paso Shooting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2019 | 10:00pm EDT

We are in shock over the tragic events at the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, where Walmart store #2201 and Sam's Club #6502 are located. We're praying for the victims, the community and our associates, as well as the first responders who are on the scene. We're working closely with law enforcement and will update as appropriate.

En español:

Estamos conmocionados por los trágicos eventos en el centro comercial Cielo Vista en El Paso, donde se encuentran la tienda Walmart #2201 y Sam's Club #6502. Oramos por las víctimas, la comunidad y nuestros asociados, así como por los primeros en responder que están en la escena. Estamos trabajando estrechamente con las autoridades y seguiremos informando segun sea apropiado.

Disclaimer

Walmart Inc. published this content on 03 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2019 01:59:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WALMART INC.
10:00pWALMART : Statement on El Paso Shooting
PU
08:50pTwenty People Killed in Texas Walmart Shooting -- Update
DJ
05:53pWALMART : Suspect in Custody After Deadly Shooting at Texas Walmart
DJ
05:20pSuspect in Custody After Deadly Shooting at Texas Walmart
DJ
05:13pSuspect in Custody After Deadly Shooting at Texas Walmart
DJ
04:44pSuspect in Custody After Deadly Shooting at Texas Walmart
DJ
03:49pWALMART : Statement on Cielo Vista Mall Shooting
PU
08/02Volvo Cars, China in first blockchain project for recycled cobalt
RE
08/02AMAZON IN TALKS TO BUY STAKE IN INDI : sources
RE
08/02Amazon in talks to buy stake in India's Reliance Retail - sources
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 524 B
EBIT 2020 21 634 M
Net income 2020 14 239 M
Debt 2020 56 056 M
Yield 2020 1,96%
P/E ratio 2020 21,9x
P/E ratio 2021 21,7x
EV / Sales2020 0,70x
EV / Sales2021 0,68x
Capitalization 312 B
Chart WALMART INC.
Duration : Period :
Walmart Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 112,07  $
Last Close Price 109,40  $
Spread / Highest target 18,8%
Spread / Average Target 2,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeremy King Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALMART INC.17.45%312 307
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC19.17%34 564
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%23 340
CARREFOUR14.39%15 113
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD-7.66%13 552
YONGHUI SUPERSTORES CO., LTD19.82%12 979
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group