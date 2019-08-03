Walmart : Statement on El Paso Shooting

We are in shock over the tragic events at the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, where Walmart store #2201 and Sam's Club #6502 are located. We're praying for the victims, the community and our associates, as well as the first responders who are on the scene. We're working closely with law enforcement and will update as appropriate.

En español:

Estamos conmocionados por los trágicos eventos en el centro comercial Cielo Vista en El Paso, donde se encuentran la tienda Walmart #2201 y Sam's Club #6502. Oramos por las víctimas, la comunidad y nuestros asociados, así como por los primeros en responder que están en la escena. Estamos trabajando estrechamente con las autoridades y seguiremos informando segun sea apropiado.