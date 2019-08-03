Walmart : Suspect in Custody After Deadly Shooting at Texas Walmart

By Valerie Bauerlein

Twenty people were killed and more than two dozen injured in a deadly shooting at a Walmart near an El Paso, Texas mall, Gov. Greg Abbott said.

The suspect in shooting was taken into custody without incident, Sgt. Robert Gomez, an El Paso Police Department spokesman, said. "No law-enforcement personnel fired their weapons" at the scene, he said.

The suspected shooter is 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, from the Dallas area, law-enforcement officials said.

Police earlier said there were reports of multiple shooters, but Sgt. Gomez said they had ruled that out. A law-enforcement official said the shooter used an AK-style semiautomatic rifle.

The shooting sent people fleeing in panic. "A lot of people were separated during the chaos," Sgt. Gomez said, adding that most of the victims are believed to have been at the Walmart store, which is adjacent to the Cielo Vista Mall. "This is a large crime scene, a large area, and we are systematically going through it."

A Walmart spokesman said it was working closely with law enforcement. It is the second shooting incident at a Walmart this week. On Tuesday, in Mississippi, a Walmart employee who had been suspended last weekend shot and killed two other workers in the store, Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove said.

Sgt. Gomez said victims were being treated at University Medical Center of El Paso and other area hospitals. At a news conference, University Medical Center officials said 13 people had been brought there, and one person had died.

President Trump pledged the support of federal law enforcement in the investigation, saying in a tweet, "Terrible shootings in El Paso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed...God be with you all!"

A White House spokesman said Mr. Trump has spoken with Attorney General William Barr and Mr. Abbott about the shooting, and continues to monitor the situation.

Gov. Abbott said in a statement that he is traveling to El Paso late Saturday and was deeply saddened by this "heinous and senseless act of violence."

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke of El Paso, a Democratic presidential hopeful, said he has spoken with Mayor Dee Margo, praised the resilience of El Paso residents and said he was heading home to offer his support.

