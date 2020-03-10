Log in
Walmart : The Latest on Walmart's Response to the Coronavirus

03/10/2020 | 06:20pm EDT

March 10, 2020

As the coronavirus situation continues to evolve, we know it is top of mind for our customers. We see it in the items people are buying and hear it in the conversations we're having in our stores. So we believe it's important to share the steps we are taking to keep our people safe and our facilities clean.

We are monitoring this situation daily, and, as we do with any unusual event, we will watch what's happening locally and adjust business operations and policies as needed. We are in close communication with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as other health organizations, and are following their guidelines as well as the advice of our own Chief Medical Officer.

First and foremost, we are taking preventive measures to keep our stores clean and maintain a healthy environment. Stores are cleaned daily, which includes using sanitizing solutions in high-touch, high-traffic areas. We have increased associate focus on cleaning and have dedicated an associate to maintain key areas throughout the day. We've seen increased foot traffic, so we're sending additional cleaning supplies for use in places like the registers and on shopping carts.

Looking forward, we are pursuing easier ways to sanitize shopping carts. We also have plans in place for third-party sanitization should it be needed for a store impacted by the virus. And we are evaluating whether to modify store hours at some 24-hour facilities to allow for additional cleaning.

Second, we will work to keep our stores stocked and prices fair. As one would expect, paper products, cleaning supplies and other items are in high demand as customers prepare for the possible impact of COVID-19. We are working to replenish those items quickly, including diverting products to areas of the country where they are needed most and routing deliveries directly to stores. We have also authorized our store managers to manage their inventory, including the discretion to limit sales quantities on items that are in unusually high demand. Online, we are taking a firm stance related to the potential for price gouging by third-party sellers. Violations of our Seller Pricing Policyand Seller Prohibited Items Policywill not be tolerated and will be resolved quickly. If you see this happening, report your concern here.

Third, as the largest employer in the country, we take the health of our associates seriously. As we've said before, we want any associate who is not feeling well to stay home. We shared with our associates details of a new policythat gives them additional flexibility to stay home if they are not feeling well, and pay options and support if they are affected by the virus. Out of an abundance of caution, we have also shared additional guidelines pertaining to company travelover the next couple of months.

Finally, we want to remind our customers there are many great ways to shop at Walmart, including pickup and Walmart.com. Many of you are already taking advantage of these services. If you're not, this could be a good time to try online delivery or our store pickup options or to use the Walmart Pay feature of our app when paying at the register.

Thanks for the opportunity to serve you. Rest assured, we are doing everything we can to provide a safe shopping experience for our customers and a healthy environment for our associates and communities.

Disclaimer

Walmart Inc. published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 22:19:04 UTC
