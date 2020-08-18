Log in
Walmart : U.S. Q2 comp sales grew 9.3% and Walmart U.S. eCommerce sales grew 97%

08/18/2020

Q2 FY21 GAAP EPS of $2.27; Adjusted EPS of $1.56

Company incurs incremental costs related to COVID-19 of $1.5 billion

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT):

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200818005425/en/

First-quarter highlights

  • The company’s net sales and operating results were significantly affected by a continuation of the global health crisis. Increased demand for products across multiple categories led to strong top-line and gross margin results.
  • Total revenue was $137.7 billion, an increase of $7.4 billion, or 5.6%. Excluding currency, total revenue would have increased 7.5% to reach $140.2 billion.
  • Walmart U.S. comp sales increased 9.3%, led by strength in general merchandise and food.
  • Walmart U.S. eCommerce sales grew 97% with strong results across all channels.
  • Sam’s Club comp sales increased 13.3%. eCommerce sales grew 39%. Reduced tobacco sales negatively affected comp sales by approximately 390 basis points. Growth in membership income was the highest quarterly increase in more than five years. New member count increased more than 60%.
  • Walmart International net sales were $27.2 billion, a decrease of 6.8%. Changes in currency rates negatively affected net sales by approximately $2.4 billion. Excluding currency, net sales would have been $29.6 billion, an increase of 1.6%. Net sales included the effects of the government-mandated closure of the company’s Flipkart business in India for a portion of the quarter, as well as similar actions in markets in Africa and Central America.
  • Consolidated gross profit rate increased 63 basis points primarily as a result of a shift in the mix of sales to higher-margin general merchandise categories, fewer markdowns and better margins on fuel, partially offset by the carryover of investments in price from last year. Spending associated with stimulus payments in the U.S. positively affected sales of general merchandise.
  • Consolidated operating expenses as a percentage of net sales increased 42 basis points, primarily as a result of incremental expenses related to COVID-19, a business restructuring in the U.S. and a discrete tax item. In total, these costs negatively affected expense leverage by about 130 basis points. Underlying productivity in stores and eCommerce remained strong.
  • Consolidated operating income was $6.1 billion, an increase of 8.5%. Adjusted operating income in constant currency increased 18.6% led by strength across all operating segments, including significantly lower losses in Walmart U.S. eCommerce.
  • Adjusted EPS excludes the effects, net of tax, of an unrealized gain of $0.89 on equity investments, a business restructuring charge in the U.S. of $0.10 and $0.08 for a discrete tax item.

About Walmart
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 265 million customers and members visit approximately 11,500 stores under 56 banners in 27 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2020 revenue of $524 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 543 B - -
Net income 2021 14 370 M - -
Net Debt 2021 56 246 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,6x
Yield 2021 1,60%
Capitalization 384 B 384 B -
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 2 200 000
Free-Float 49,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 138,82 $
Last Close Price 135,60 $
Spread / Highest target 18,0%
Spread / Average Target 2,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,3%
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Dacona Smith Chief Operating Officer & Senior VP-Sam's Club
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALMART INC.14.10%384 013
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.10.14%38 306
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-13.96%28 681
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-15.63%21 786
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED19.36%19 014
COLES GROUP LIMITED27.56%18 203
