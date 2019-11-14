Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walmart Inc.    WMT

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Walmart : U.S. Q3 comp sales grew 3.2% and Walmart U.S. eCommerce sales grew 41%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 07:06am EST

Company reports Q3 FY20 GAAP EPS of $1.15 and Adjusted EPS of $1.16, led by strength at Walmart U.S., Walmart raises expectations for fiscal 2020 EPS

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT):

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005363/en/

  • Total revenue was $128.0 billion, an increase of $3.1 billion, or 2.5%. Excluding currency, total revenue was $129.0 billion, an increase of $4.1 billion, or 3.3%.
  • Walmart U.S. comp sales increased on a two-year stacked basis by 6.6%. Market share gains in the business were led by food and consumables, including fresh.
  • Walmart U.S. eCommerce sales growth of 41% includes strong growth in online grocery.
  • Walmart U.S. operating income increased 6.1%.
  • Sam's Club comp sales increased 0.6%, and eCommerce sales grew 32%. Reduced tobacco sales negatively affected comp sales by 350 basis points.
  • Net sales at Walmart International were $29.2 billion, an increase of 1.3%. Excluding currency, net sales were $30.2 billion, an increase of 4.8%. The inclusion of Flipkart and strength in Walmex and China were partially offset by softness in the U.K.
  • Operating income declined 5.4%, or 4.1% in constant currency due in part to a non-cash impairment charge for Walmart International. Excluding the impairment charge, operating income would have increased slightly. As expected, the inclusion of Flipkart negatively affected operating income.
  • Third-quarter adjusted EPS excludes a non-cash impairment charge of $0.06, net of tax, and an unrealized gain of $0.05, net of tax, on the company's equity investment in JD.com.
  • FY20 adjusted EPS is now expected to increase slightly compared to FY19 adjusted EPS.
  • Announced Delivery Unlimited, a grocery delivery membership option, to 1,400 stores in the U.S.
  • Launched InHome Delivery in three U.S. cities covering more than one million customers.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 275 million customers and members visit our more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2019 revenue of $514.4 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WALMART INC.
07:33aEl Paso Walmart Reopening After Mass Shooting Amid Mixed Emotions
DJ
07:29aWALMART : online sales are surging heading into holidays
AQ
07:28aWalmart's third-quarter comparable sales beat expectations
RE
07:20aWALMART : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:06aWALMART : U.S. Q3 comp sales grew 3.2% and Walmart U.S. eCommerce sales grew 41%
BU
07:04aWALMART INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
12:04aWALMART : hires off-duty officers ahead of El Paso reopening
AQ
11/13Consumer Cos Down on Earnings Trepidation - Consumer Roundup
DJ
11/13WALMART : taps Siri voice ordering for grocery pickup, delivery
AQ
11/12WALMART : adds Siri voice ordering for grocery pickup and delivery
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 523 B
EBIT 2020 21 856 M
Net income 2020 14 540 M
Debt 2020 56 280 M
Yield 2020 1,76%
P/E ratio 2020 23,8x
P/E ratio 2021 23,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,76x
EV / Sales2021 0,74x
Capitalization 344 B
Chart WALMART INC.
Duration : Period :
Walmart Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 123,93  $
Last Close Price 120,98  $
Spread / Highest target 15,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Dacona Smith Chief Operating Officer & Senior VP-Sam's Club
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALMART INC.27.88%344 101
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.18.33%34 407
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%25 044
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD23.09%16 993
COLES GROUP LIMITED29.13%13 812
CARREFOUR2.08%13 361
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group