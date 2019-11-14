Walmart : U.S. Q3 comp sales grew 3.2% and Walmart U.S. eCommerce sales grew 41%

Company reports Q3 FY20 GAAP EPS of $1.15 and Adjusted EPS of $1.16, led by strength at Walmart U.S., Walmart raises expectations for fiscal 2020 EPS

Total revenue was $128.0 billion, an increase of $3.1 billion, or 2.5%. Excluding currency, total revenue was $129.0 billion, an increase of $4.1 billion, or 3.3%.

Walmart U.S. comp sales increased on a two-year stacked basis by 6.6%. Market share gains in the business were led by food and consumables, including fresh.

Walmart U.S. eCommerce sales growth of 41% includes strong growth in online grocery.

Walmart U.S. operating income increased 6.1%.

Sam's Club comp sales increased 0.6%, and eCommerce sales grew 32%. Reduced tobacco sales negatively affected comp sales by 350 basis points.

Net sales at Walmart International were $29.2 billion, an increase of 1.3%. Excluding currency, net sales were $30.2 billion, an increase of 4.8%. The inclusion of Flipkart and strength in Walmex and China were partially offset by softness in the U.K.

Operating income declined 5.4%, or 4.1% in constant currency due in part to a non-cash impairment charge for Walmart International. Excluding the impairment charge, operating income would have increased slightly. As expected, the inclusion of Flipkart negatively affected operating income.

Third-quarter adjusted EPS excludes a non-cash impairment charge of $0.06, net of tax, and an unrealized gain of $0.05, net of tax, on the company's equity investment in JD.com.

FY20 adjusted EPS is now expected to increase slightly compared to FY19 adjusted EPS.

Announced Delivery Unlimited, a grocery delivery membership option, to 1,400 stores in the U.S.

Launched InHome Delivery in three U.S. cities covering more than one million customers.

