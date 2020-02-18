Log in
Walmart : U.S. Q4 comp sales grew 1.9% and Walmart U.S. eCommerce sales grew 35%

02/18/2020 | 06:02am EST

Q4 FY20 GAAP EPS of $1.45; Adjusted EPS of $1.38, Disruption in Chile and a legal matter lowered GAAP and Adjusted EPS by about $0.05, Fiscal year 2020 GAAP EPS of $5.19; Adjusted EPS of $4.93, FY21 guidance includes net sales growth of about 3%; U.S. comp sales growth of at least 2.5%; U.S. eCommerce net sales growth of about 30%; EPS of $5.00 to $5.15

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT):

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200218005480/en/

Fourth-quarter highlights

  • Total revenue was $141.7 billion, an increase of $2.9 billion, or 2.1%.
  • Walmart U.S. comp sales increased on a two-year stacked basis by 6.0% with continued strength in food and consumables.
  • Walmart U.S. eCommerce had strong growth in grocery pickup and delivery, and walmart.com had its highest quarterly growth rate of the year.
  • Sam’s Club comp sales increased 0.8%, and eCommerce sales grew 33%. Reduced tobacco sales negatively affected comp sales by approximately 300 basis points.
  • Net sales at Walmart International were $33.0 billion, an increase of 2.3%. Disruption in Chile negatively affected operating income by approximately $110 million.
  • Adjusted EPS excludes the effects of four items:
    • An unrealized gain of $0.26, net of tax, on the company’s equity investment in JD.com
    • A charge of $0.15, net of tax, related to business restructurings
    • A tax benefit of $0.11 related to a reduction in corporate income tax rates in India
    • A charge of $0.15 related to certain income tax matters

Fiscal 2020 highlights

  • Total revenue was $524.0 billion, an increase of $9.6 billion, or 1.9%. Excluding currency, total revenue was $528.1 billion, an increase of $13.7 billion, or 2.7%.
  • Walmart U.S. comp sales increased 2.8% and 6.4% on a two-year stacked basis.
  • Walmart U.S. eCommerce sales grew 37%. Net Promoter Score and the Customer Value Index improved.
  • Sam’s Club comp sales increased 0.7%. Reduced tobacco sales negatively affected comp sales by approximately 310 basis points. Membership trends were strong.
  • International net sales increased 2.8% in constant currency with strength in Mexico, China and India.
  • The company generated $25.3 billion in operating cash flow and returned $11.8 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

The company will host its meeting for the investment community today at 8 a.m. EST. The event will be webcast and can be viewed at the following link: https://corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/events/2020-investment-community-meeting.

About Walmart
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 265 million customers and members visit approximately 11,500 stores under 56 banners in 27 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2020 revenue of $524 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 521 B
EBIT 2020 21 803 M
Net income 2020 14 712 M
Debt 2020 53 849 M
Yield 2020 1,81%
P/E ratio 2020 22,8x
P/E ratio 2021 22,6x
EV / Sales2020 0,74x
EV / Sales2021 0,72x
Capitalization 334 B
Chart WALMART INC.
Duration : Period :
Walmart Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 127,97  $
Last Close Price 117,89  $
Spread / Highest target 18,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Dacona Smith Chief Operating Officer & Senior VP-Sam's Club
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALMART INC.-0.80%334 475
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.6.92%37 375
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.8.84%34 528
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%24 174
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD22.78%21 248
COLES GROUP LIMITED14.42%15 154
