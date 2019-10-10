Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walmart Inc.    WMT

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Walmart : U.S. Stores Chief to Quit Retailer -- 2nd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 08:37pm EDT

By Sarah Nassauer

Walmart Inc. said the executive in charge of its U.S. stores, Greg Foran, is leaving the company and will be replaced by the head of its Sam's Club warehouse chain.

Mr. Foran, a native of New Zealand, is taking over as chief executive officer of Air New Zealand Ltd. He will stay at Walmart through Jan. 31. He will be replaced by John Furner, 45 years old, who has been running the Sam's Club warehouse chain since 2017.

Mr. Foran, 58, took over Walmart's biggest division in 2014 and led a turnaround in the U.S. by pulling back on new-store openings and investing to improve existing stores.

Mr. Foran is known as a demanding, detail-oriented boss who worked long hours and often took other executives with him on a company plane on Saturdays to visit stores. He has focused on reducing the inventory in stores and more consistently stocking shelves to boost sales, improving customer service, as well as cutting spending on store labor to invest in such new projects as online grocery delivery.

He clashed with the head of Walmart's U.S. e-commerce operations, Marc Lore, over spending and strategy, according to people familiar with the matter. Mr. Foran didn't return a request for comment. Mr. Lore declined to comment.

Walmart has posted four years of strong sales gains as the retail company captured market share from struggling competitors and expanded online. In August, the company raised its forecasts for U.S. comparable sales for the full year. Its shares are trading near all-time highs.

Walmart gets two-thirds of its $514.4 billion in annual revenue from its roughly 4,700 U.S. stores and e-commerce operations. U.S. stores are also the profit engine of the company as it invests heavily to grow online.

Under Mr. Furner, the Sam's Club business closed 63 stores and cut about 10,000 jobs last year to compete better with Costco Wholesale Corp. The sales at Sam's have grown during his time at the helm, with comparable sales up 1.2% in the most recent quarter.

Like Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, Mr. Furner is a Walmart veteran who joined the company as an hourly store worker and worked his way up the ranks. Mr. Furner's father was a Walmart executive and still works part time at a Walmart store near the company's Bentonville, Ark., headquarters.

Following his exit, Mr. Foran will receive payments totaling $4.8 million through January 2022, according to a securities filing. Mr. Furner's new base salary will be $925,000.

Walmart didn't immediately name a new Sam's Club leader.

Write to Sarah Nassauer at sarah.nassauer@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WALMART INC.
08:37pWALMART : U.S. Stores Chief to Quit Retailer -- 2nd Update
DJ
07:45pWalmart U.S. CEO Foran to exit and be replaced by Sam's Club boss Furner
RE
05:58pWALMART : U.S. Stores Chief to Quit Retailer
DJ
05:26pWALMART : US CEO leaves to take top job at Air New Zealand
AQ
05:00pWALMART INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:50pWALMART : US President. Greg Foran Named New CEO of Air New Zealand, Succeeded b..
DJ
04:38pWALMART : U.S. Stores Chief to Quit Retailer -- Update
DJ
04:21pWALMART : Names John Furner President & CEO of Walmart U.S.
BU
10/08Target to power new Toys 'R' Us online business
RE
10/08WALMART : Bonobos Lays Off Workers
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 522 B
EBIT 2020 21 857 M
Net income 2020 14 542 M
Debt 2020 56 464 M
Yield 2020 1,79%
P/E ratio 2020 23,5x
P/E ratio 2021 23,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,76x
EV / Sales2021 0,74x
Capitalization 340 B
Chart WALMART INC.
Duration : Period :
Walmart Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 120,65  $
Last Close Price 119,61  $
Spread / Highest target 17,0%
Spread / Average Target 0,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Dacona Smith Chief Operating Officer & Senior VP-Sam's Club
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALMART INC.27.68%338 271
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.18.92%34 581
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%22 968
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD14.40%15 976
COLES GROUP LIMITED28.53%13 543
CARREFOUR0.20%13 087
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group