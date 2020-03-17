Walmart : Up Over 10%, On Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2017 -- Data Talk

Walmart Inc. (WMT) is currently at $117.68, up $10.92 or 10.22%

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 16, 2017, when it rose 10.9%

-- Currently up two of the past three days

-- Earlier Tuesday, Oppenheimer upgraded Walmart to outperform from perform with a $125.00/share price target, Benzinga reported

-- Up 9.28% month-to-date

-- Down 0.98% year-to-date

-- Down 2.97% from its all-time closing high of $121.28 on Dec. 17, 2019

-- Up 17.85% from 52 weeks ago (March 19, 2019), when it closed at $99.85

-- Up 21.39% from its 52 week closing low of $96.94 on April 2, 2019

-- Traded as high as $117.89

-- Up 10.43% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Aug. 16, 2018, when it rose as much as 11.07%

-- Third best performer in the DJIA today

-- Contributed 74.04 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 11:34:06 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet