Walmart Inc.    WMT

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
Walmart : Up Over 10%, On Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2017 -- Data Talk

03/17/2020 | 11:56am EDT

Walmart Inc. (WMT) is currently at $117.68, up $10.92 or 10.22%

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 16, 2017, when it rose 10.9%

-- Currently up two of the past three days

-- Earlier Tuesday, Oppenheimer upgraded Walmart to outperform from perform with a $125.00/share price target, Benzinga reported

-- Up 9.28% month-to-date

-- Down 0.98% year-to-date

-- Down 2.97% from its all-time closing high of $121.28 on Dec. 17, 2019

-- Up 17.85% from 52 weeks ago (March 19, 2019), when it closed at $99.85

-- Down 2.97% from its 52 week closing high of $121.28 on Dec. 17, 2019

-- Up 21.39% from its 52 week closing low of $96.94 on April 2, 2019

-- Traded as high as $117.89

-- Up 10.43% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Aug. 16, 2018, when it rose as much as 11.07%

-- Third best performer in the DJIA today

-- Contributed 74.04 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 11:34:06 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 536 B
EBIT 2021 22 173 M
Net income 2021 14 389 M
Debt 2021 49 770 M
Yield 2021 2,08%
P/E ratio 2021 20,8x
P/E ratio 2022 19,4x
EV / Sales2021 0,66x
EV / Sales2022 0,63x
Capitalization 303 B
Chart WALMART INC.
Duration : Period :
Walmart Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 127,74  $
Last Close Price 106,76  $
Spread / Highest target 31,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Dacona Smith Chief Operating Officer & Senior VP-Sam's Club
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALMART INC.-3.99%302 897
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-3.80%26 998
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.-6.33%26 613
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED0.13%17 592
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%17 213
COLES GROUP LIMITED16.04%13 024
