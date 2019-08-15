Walmart Up Over 5% After 3Q Earnings Report and Fiscal Year Sales Guidance Raise -- Data Talk

Walmart Inc. (WMT) is currently at $112.14, up $5.94 or 5.59%

-- Would be highest close since July 29, 2019, when it closed at $112.27

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Aug. 16, 2018, when it rose 9.33%

-- Earlier Thursday, Walmart reported that second-quarter sales at U.S. stores and websites operating at least 12 months grew 2.8%, due to strong grocery sales, online and off, and slightly more shoppers visiting stores and websites. U.S. e-commerce sales rose 37%

-- The company now expects U.S. comparable sales to rise at the upper end of a 2.5% to 3% range for the full year, an improvement from an earlier prediction of sales falling somewhere in that range

-- Currently up two of the past three days

-- Up 1.59% month-to-date

-- Up 20.39% year-to-date

-- Down 2.47% from its all-time closing high of $114.98 on July 15, 2019

-- Up 13.69% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 16, 2018), when it closed at $98.64

-- Down 2.47% from its 52-week closing high of $114.98 on July 15, 2019

-- Up 30.67% from its 52-week closing low of $85.82 on Dec. 24, 2018

-- Traded as high as $113.64; highest intraday level since July 22, 2019, when it hit $114.34

-- Up 7.01% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Aug. 16, 2018, when it rose as much as 11.07%

-- Best performer in the DJIA today

-- Second-best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Contributed 40.28 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 3:26:35 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet