Walmart Inc.    WMT

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Walmart Up Over 5% After 3Q Earnings Report and Fiscal Year Sales Guidance Raise -- Data Talk

08/15/2019 | 03:51pm EDT

Walmart Inc. (WMT) is currently at $112.14, up $5.94 or 5.59%

-- Would be highest close since July 29, 2019, when it closed at $112.27

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Aug. 16, 2018, when it rose 9.33%

-- Earlier Thursday, Walmart reported that second-quarter sales at U.S. stores and websites operating at least 12 months grew 2.8%, due to strong grocery sales, online and off, and slightly more shoppers visiting stores and websites. U.S. e-commerce sales rose 37%

-- The company now expects U.S. comparable sales to rise at the upper end of a 2.5% to 3% range for the full year, an improvement from an earlier prediction of sales falling somewhere in that range

-- Currently up two of the past three days

-- Up 1.59% month-to-date

-- Up 20.39% year-to-date

-- Down 2.47% from its all-time closing high of $114.98 on July 15, 2019

-- Up 13.69% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 16, 2018), when it closed at $98.64

-- Down 2.47% from its 52-week closing high of $114.98 on July 15, 2019

-- Up 30.67% from its 52-week closing low of $85.82 on Dec. 24, 2018

-- Traded as high as $113.64; highest intraday level since July 22, 2019, when it hit $114.34

-- Up 7.01% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Aug. 16, 2018, when it rose as much as 11.07%

-- Best performer in the DJIA today

-- Second-best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Contributed 40.28 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 3:26:35 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.31% 25572.86 Delayed Quote.12.66%
NASDAQ 100 -0.06% 7489.854793 Delayed Quote.20.79%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.08% 7770.281554 Delayed Quote.19.95%
S&P 500 0.24% 2848.33 Delayed Quote.15.01%
WALMART INC. 5.82% 112.435 Delayed Quote.14.01%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 523 B
EBIT 2020 21 755 M
Net income 2020 14 212 M
Debt 2020 47 285 M
Yield 2020 2,00%
P/E ratio 2020 21,2x
P/E ratio 2021 21,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,67x
EV / Sales2021 0,66x
Capitalization 303 B
Chart WALMART INC.
Duration : Period :
Walmart Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 112,84  $
Last Close Price 106,20  $
Spread / Highest target 22,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeremy King Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALMART INC.14.01%303 171
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC20.34%34 650
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%23 080
CARREFOUR3.19%13 678
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD-7.22%13 004
YONGHUI SUPERSTORES CO., LTD20.58%12 686
