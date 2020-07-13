Walmart : on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk

Walmart Inc. (WMT) is currently at $132.86, up $2.18 or 1.67%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Jan. 21, 1972)

-- Would be first record close since April 16, 2020

-- Currently up four of the past five days

-- Currently up three consecutive days; up 6.77% over this period

-- Best three day stretch since the three days ending April 6, 2020, when it rose 10.45%

-- Up 10.92% month-to-date

-- Up 11.8% year-to-date

-- Up 15.55% from 52 weeks ago (July 15, 2019), when it closed at $114.98

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Up 27.69% from its 52-week closing low of $104.05 on March 12, 2020

-- Traded as high as $133.63; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to Jan. 21, 1972)

-- Up 2.26% at today's intraday high

-- 10th best performer in the DJIA today

-- Contributed 14.78 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 12:09:31 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet