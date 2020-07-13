Log in
Walmart : on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk

07/13/2020 | 12:30pm EDT

Walmart Inc. (WMT) is currently at $132.86, up $2.18 or 1.67%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Jan. 21, 1972)

-- Would be first record close since April 16, 2020

-- Currently up four of the past five days

-- Currently up three consecutive days; up 6.77% over this period

-- Best three day stretch since the three days ending April 6, 2020, when it rose 10.45%

-- Up 10.92% month-to-date

-- Up 11.8% year-to-date

-- Up 15.55% from 52 weeks ago (July 15, 2019), when it closed at $114.98

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Up 27.69% from its 52-week closing low of $104.05 on March 12, 2020

-- Traded as high as $133.63; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to Jan. 21, 1972)

-- Up 2.26% at today's intraday high

-- 10th best performer in the DJIA today

-- Contributed 14.78 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 12:09:31 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 544 B - -
Net income 2021 14 303 M - -
Net Debt 2021 55 500 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 1,68%
Capitalization 370 B 370 B -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 2 200 000
Free-Float 49,1%
Chart WALMART INC.
Duration : Period :
Walmart Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 134,82 $
Last Close Price 130,68 $
Spread / Highest target 14,8%
Spread / Average Target 3,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Dacona Smith Chief Operating Officer & Senior VP-Sam's Club
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALMART INC.9.96%370 080
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.11.02%37 460
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-13.39%27 320
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-9.88%22 895
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED21.45%20 012
COLES GROUP LIMITED20.62%16 434
