Walmart : to Invest About $1.2 Billion in China for Supply-Chain Logistics

By Michael Dabaie

Walmart Inc. (WMT) said it plans to increase its investment in China, with 8 billion yuan ($1.2 billion) for supply-chain logistics.

The retailer said it launched its first customized perishable distribution center for the south China region in March, at a cost of CNY700 million to build. The distribution center serves Walmart stores in the Guangdong and Guangxi regions, the company said.

Walmart said it will invest in more than 10 distribution centers in China in the next 10 to 20 years.

