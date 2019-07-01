Log in
WALMART INC.

(WMT)
Walmart : to Invest About $1.2 Billion in China for Supply-Chain Logistics

07/01/2019

By Michael Dabaie

Walmart Inc. (WMT) said it plans to increase its investment in China, with 8 billion yuan ($1.2 billion) for supply-chain logistics.

The retailer said it launched its first customized perishable distribution center for the south China region in March, at a cost of CNY700 million to build. The distribution center serves Walmart stores in the Guangdong and Guangxi regions, the company said.

Walmart said it will invest in more than 10 distribution centers in China in the next 10 to 20 years.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 510 B
EBIT 2019 21 968 M
Net income 2019 6 882 M
Debt 2019 46 256 M
Yield 2019 1,88%
P/E ratio 2019 47,3x
P/E ratio 2020 22,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,71x
EV / Sales2020 0,71x
Capitalization 315 B
Walmart Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 111  $
Last Close Price 110  $
Spread / Highest target 13,1%
Spread / Average Target 0,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeremy King Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALMART INC.18.62%315 418
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC21.35%35 526
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%22 789
CARREFOUR13.88%15 242
YONGHUI SUPERSTORES CO., LTD29.73%14 234
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD-12.99%12 655
