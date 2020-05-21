Walmart : to Participate in Bernstein's 36th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Log in
05/21/2020 | 04:32pm EDT

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) will participate in Bernstein's 36th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference to be held virtually on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. A discussion with Brett Biggs, Walmart executive vice president and chief financial officer, will be webcast live through the “Events” link at www.stock.walmart.com. The session will begin at approximately 9 a.m. EDT.

A transcript will be available after the event and will be archived on the company’s website.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 265 million customers and members visit approximately 11,500 stores under 56 banners in 27 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2020 revenue of $524 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 544 B
EBIT 2021 21 690 M
Net income 2021 14 301 M
Debt 2021 55 503 M
Yield 2021 1,74%
P/E ratio 2021 24,5x
P/E ratio 2022 23,1x
EV / Sales2021 0,76x
EV / Sales2022 0,73x
Capitalization 355 B
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Dacona Smith Chief Operating Officer & Senior VP-Sam's Club
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALMART INC.5.56%355 488
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.0.87%33 074
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-11.44%29 477
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED34.40%21 041
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-19.94%19 499
COLES GROUP LIMITED2.70%13 467
